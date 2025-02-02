Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, and Everton are among the clubs eyeing a move for Burnley captain Josh Brownhill before Monday's transfer deadline.

In August, Give Me Sport revealed that Scott Parker's side were offering their captain to Premier League clubs for just £5 million in the final year of his contract. Now, Alex Crook of talkSPORT has outlined interest from the trio of top-flight sides, as well as other clubs in Italy, France, and Turkey eyeing a late swoop for Burnley's star man.

Parker's men are in the thick of the automatic promotion battle as we enter the second half of the campaign, but it's widely acknowledged that they would almost certainly be tempted to cash in on Brownhill this month before he looks set to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

It could be catastrophic to their promotion hopes. but Brownhill turned 29 last month and that into the minds of the hierarchy at Turf Moor, even if he has been excellent since he moved to Lancashire from Bristol City in January 2020 for £9 million.

Brownhill is yet to sign a new deal with Burnley, and the longer it passes without an agreement the likelier it is that he’ll leave, with a move potentially now imminent.

The Josh Brownhill transfer latest amid Premier League interest

Brownhill’s future at Burnley has been in the balance for much of the last year, with the 29-year-old holding off signing a new deal with the club to extend his near five-year stay at Turf Moor. Turkish outlet Sabah also reported in the summer that Trapzonspor are ready to make a move for Brownhill, having had an agreement in the summer.

It's not the first time there has been interest in his services from the Turkish side, with the Clarets also receiving a £3.4 million transfer offer for their club captain during the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Previously, it has been reported that West Ham, Wolves, Brentford, Rennes, and Fiorentina were also interested in securing his signature at various points last season, whilst Everton and Leicester City were linked with Burnley's captain as recently as January last year too.

It highlights that he is an impressive player and perhaps a player of value given his contract situation. With foreign clubs able to enter negotiations prior to the expiry, TBR Football are reporting that Lazio and Fiorentina have offered the 29-year-old a move to Italy.

Brownhill was left out of the Burnley squad on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at Fratton Park to Portsmouth. That has since been described by Parker as a knock picked up against Leeds United on Monday night. However, that draw in the top-of-the-table clash could well be his last in a claret and blue shirt.

Now, Alex Crook has stated that the situation is one to keep an eye on before the deadline, with multiple clubs considering a move late on. That follows Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown tipping Brownhill with a move to Celtic, via Football Insider.

Josh Brownhill is vitally important to Scott Parker and Burnley

Brownhill has been with Burnley since making the switch from Bristol City in 2020. He has become club captain, and is even their top scorer in the Championship so far this season. His 13 goals and assists is six higher than the next most in the squad, per FotMob.

Brownhill is not only a good player at Championship level, and one who could be potentially vital during a race for promotion — but a player with immense durability and know-how. He is the beating heart of his team's midfield, and there are few players that possess his quality in the division.

He has an eye for goal, can pick out a pass and will work back to help defensively when needed. The experienced midfielder knows exactly what it takes to get out of this league and how to grind out results in the nitty-gritty end-of-season stage.

He is a Premier League level player, but he has not quite had the opportunity to flourish in the division yet, and it is the Clarets' failure to remain in the top-flight during their last two seasons there that is perhaps making him second guess his future.