Everton must make a key decision on Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison if they want to pursue a move for Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene, who is set to be available temporarily this January transfer window.

Leeds have sent the winger to Goodison Park on season-long loans in the past two campaigns. The former Manchester City academy graduate helped the Whites to earn promotion during the Covid-affected 2019/20 season, but hasn't been used by manager Daniel Farke at all since his appointment two summers ago.

Harrison has remained a consistent member of the Everton first-team ever since he first stepped foot on Merseyside, but he hasn't quite been at the same level that he was at last term.

Jack Harrison's 24/25 stats (Premier League) Apps 17 Starts 11 Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 2.21 Assists 0 Big chances created 2 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 02/01/24

Everton are one of the lowest scorers in the division and are looking to bolster their attacking options this winter, with former Hull City winger Philogene named as an option. They put in a bid for him in the summer before he re-signed with Villa in a £15 million deal, also beating Ipswich Town to the wide forward.

Now he is set to be made available for a short-term loan move, according to The Athletic, but a deal for Everton for Philogene may involve them taking some decisive action with regard to their Leeds loanee.

Everton to have to make Jack Harrison decision to allow for Jaden Philogene move

Harrison makes up one half of the two domestic loans that the Toffees are allowed to make, the other being centre-forward Armando Broja. Should they decide to pursue a move for the 22-year-old Villa winger, then they would either need to terminate one of those current loans early or sign them permanently, as per The Athletic.

Leeds have no say in whether Harrison returns to Elland Road in this window or not, according to the Liverpool Echo. They have reported that Farke's side have no option to recall the 28-year-old early, so it would be entirely up to Everton to make the decision on whether to get rid of him now or make his stay permanent, or do the same with Broja, if they want Philogene.

Leeds are in a strong Jack Harrison position

If either of those scenarios were to pan out, Leeds would receive a boost. They aren't exactly in need of another winger, but having his quality to aid their promotion push would be no bad thing. Alternatively, they would receive what would probably be a decent sum of money for a player with three-and-a-half years left on his deal.

There's no suggestion that Everton have a particularly high probability of landing Philogene. Ipswich are also involved in the race, as are a number of other clubs, as per The Athletic. If they do win the race for him, it certainly puts the Whites in a good position to benefit from a deal that they aren't even involved in.