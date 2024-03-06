Highlights Rav van den Berg's impressive performances at Middlesbrough have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window.

Boro remains determined to keep the talented defender long-term, with a contract securing his presence until 2027.

While top-flight sides are monitoring van den Berg, his commitment to regular game time may make a transfer unlikely despite interest.

Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window, including Everton, West Ham and Brighton.

Rav van den Berg’s career so far

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at PEC Zwolle, and he would make over 30 appearances for his boyhood club in the top two divisions in the Netherlands despite his young age.

Due to his potential, van den Berg was linked with a host of top clubs last summer, but Middlesbrough won the race for his signature, as the teenager prioritised playing football each week.

And, whilst it has been a disappointing campaign for Boro on the whole, it has been positive for van den Berg, as he has generally done well for Michael Carrick, both at right-back and centre-back.

Rav van den Berg transfer latest

It appears his performances have caught the eye of others as well, as HITC has claimed that a number of Premier League sides are monitoring van den Berg ahead of the summer window.

Championship Table (As it stands March 6th) Team P GD Pts 12 Watford 35 2 44 13 Bristol City 36 -2 44 14 Middlesbrough 34 -4 44 15 Swansea City 35 -11 42 16 Plymouth Argyle 36 -7 40

“The brother of Liverpool’s Sepp has been quick to establish himself as one of the best young prospects in the Championship and was recently handed the captain’s armband by boss Michael Carrick.

“HITC can reveal that Boro’s resolve to keep Van den Berg long-term could be tested with a number of Premier League clubs tracking him. We understand Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United are amongst the clubs who have watched him in recent months.”

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

It’s highly likely that Boro will be in the Championship again next season, so a big summer awaits for Carrick and the recruitment team, who will be trying to build a squad that can push for promotion.

Related 5 free agents Middlesbrough could try sign now or in the summer In order to make a more serious top-six challenge in the 2024/25 season, Boro will need to make signings over the upcoming transfer window

Given his quality, van den Berg is a player that they will want to keep, and you would expect him to get even better in the years to come as he improves his all-round game.

So, selling him is not going to be in their plans, but nothing can be ruled out in football, particularly with the resources that the Premier League sides have.

Plus, another year in the second tier is not ideal for Boro, and whilst they aren’t in a desperate position financially, a big sale could be required to give Carrick the funds he may want to strengthen other areas, which means a departure can’t be ruled out.

However, the fact van den Berg chose Boro over the likes of Dortmund and AC Milan demonstrates how he wants to play each week, so it’s hard to see him pushing for a move unless he gets guarantees of game time, which will be hard for any top-flight side to promise.

Rav van den Berg contract situation

Pleasingly for Boro, they are also very well protected when it comes to van den Berg’s contract.

He put pen to paper on a four-year deal last year, so he has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027 at the Riverside Stadium.