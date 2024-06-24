Highlights Everton keen on signing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds after unsuccessful summer bid.

Everton are looking to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United after failing to land the winger in the summer window last year.

The 20-year-old was one of few to emerge with any credit as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League in the 22/23 campaign, so keeping Gnonto at Elland Road 12 months ago looked a tough task.

However, despite strong interest from Everton, and the player pushing to leave, the Italian international remained at Elland Road as part of Daniel Fake’s squad.

Wilfried Gnonto attracting Everton transfer interest

But, Leeds couldn’t seal a return to the top-flight, as they finished third in the table even though they collected 90 points, with the side suffering play-off heartbreak at Wembley as they were beaten by Southampton in the final.

Following the defeat, chairman Parag Maarathe admitted that sales would be necessary for the club to comply with PSR rules, so a host of players have been linked with a move away.

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider has revealed that Everton are ‘readying an approach’ as they look to bring Gnonto to Goodison Park.

Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) League Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 24 2 4 Championship 39 8 3

There’s no indication of what the Toffees would be willing to pay, but with Gnonto contracted to Leeds for another three years, the Championship side won’t be under pressure to sell on the cheap.

The update adds that bringing in attacking reinforcements is a priority for Sean Dyche in the window, particularly as striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, in a deal that could ease Everton’s own PSR issues.

Wilfried Gnonto is capable of playing at a higher level

This interest isn’t really a surprise, as Gnonto is a player who has a lot of talent, and he has shown in the Premier League previously that he can be a real threat at that level.

His pace, dribbling ability and direct style make him a very difficult attacker to mark, and after a difficult few months, he became an important figure for Farke during the final months of the season as Leeds pushed for promotion.

Once that final whistle blew at Wembley, Leeds knew that several players could be on the move, and Gnonto certainly fell into that category, but the club will rightly demand a big fee for the youngster.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

This isn’t the only deal that could take place between Everton and Leeds, as it has been said that Jack Harrison is in discussions to seal a return to Merseyside on another season-long loan after spending last season with Dyche’s side.

As outlined above, departures are necessary for Leeds as they try to comply with the financial rules, but they do have some very valuable assets in the squad, so it’s not like they will be ripping apart the squad.

Instead, it will be a case of moving on two or three for big sums, which will then give Farke some freedom to bring in a few new faces.

So, there’s no panic at Elland Road, and even if they have to do without the likes of Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville next season, there will be an expectation to win promotion for Leeds.