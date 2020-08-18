Everton weighing up move to beat Leeds to international star

Everton are weighing up a move to sign Italian international Alessandro Florenzi this summer ahead of Leeds United, according to Gianluca di Marzio, via Teamtalk.

The Athletic reported earlier this summer that Leeds were interested in the versatile Roma man as they look for players to bolster their squad ahead of their Premier League return.

However, if they want Florenzi it sounds as though they are going to have to fight for him with Carlo Ancelotti now also thought to be considering a move to bring him from the Italian capital over to Merseyside.

Ancelotti, of course, has a large contact network over in Italy and may well be looking to make use of that this summer as he bids to boost Everton’s squad and get them up the league table.

Andrea Radrizzani will also have a few to call on over in Italy, though, so it remains to be seen who is able to get the 29-year-old.

The Verdict

You can see why Leeds are interested in the player.

He’s got massive pedigree in playing for the likes of Roma and the Italian national team, whilst he is also versatile and can play as a midfielder or a full-back – something Marcelo Bielsa has shown that he is a fan of during his time at Leeds.

Everton are looking keen too, though, so a real battle could be on.