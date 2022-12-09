Everton weighing up £35m transfer bid for Championship player

Everton are eyeing a £35 million move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

That is according to the Mirror, who report that the Toffees are ‘exploring’ the deal ahead of the January transfer window.

Their report states, though, that Watford expect to keep hold of their ‘big guns’ for their promotion charge in the second half of the season.

Sarr, who recently impressed at the World Cup with Senegal, came very close to departing Vicarage Road this summer when Aston Villa reportedly agreed a £25 million deal for the winger.

This, though, fell through and Sarr remained beyond the transfer deadline.

However, the talented attacker has not let the failed move affect his form thus far, and has gone on to do well for the Hornets in the Championship so far this season.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has six goals and three assists in 17 league appearances so far this campaign.

Recently, journalist Ed Aarons discussed whether or not Sarr could be a January target for Villa once again, as he was in the summer, but suggested he may be one for the summer as opposed to the winter window.

Aarons told GIVEMESPORT on Sarr: “The premium of World Cup performances and scoring is going to result in Watford wanting a bit more money, I think.”

“He may be one that they have to wait until the summer for, when he’s got just a year left on his contract.”

Meanwhile, fellow journalist Dean Jones recently speculated as to whether or not Sarr is the type of wide-player current Villa boss Unai Emery wants.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month: “I’m not sure that this is the style of winger he actually wants. We have to wait and see.”

“But from what I’m hearing, while he does want wide midfield options, the style now might be slightly different to before he arrived.”

The Verdict

Were this sort of bid to arrive, it would surely be mixed feelings for Watford.

On the one hand, this would be a huge blow for the club that could see them lose one of their key assets ahead of promotion.

But, at the same time, that sort of bid would surely have to be accepted by the Hornets with Sarr a depreciating asset.

His performances have not dropped, but the 24-year-old will have just one year left on his deal come next summer and so to recoup what the club paid for him a few years ago would be excellent business in those circumstances.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one pans out in the next month or so.