It’s an all-Premier League affair on Wednesday as Everton welcome Burnley to Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup.

This clash is the first time that Sean Dyche has come up against the Clarets since leaving them in April 2022.

As Everton’s manager, he will be eager to get one over his former side, while Burnley will be looking to cause a bit of an upset by getting into the next round.

The Toffees come into this game having claimed their third win in the last six league games, as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at the London Stadium.

It was a victory that was bad news for the Clarets, as they lost again on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth, and are now six adrift of Wednesday’s opponents.

Both sides will hope the Carabao Cup can be a chance for them to pick up some form ahead of the weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Carabao Cup Fixtures w/c October 30th Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Exeter City v Middlesbrough 31/10/23 19:45 Mansfield Town v Port Vale 31/10/23 19:45 West Ham v Arsenal 01/11/23 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01/11/23 19:45 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers 01/11/23 19:45 Everton v Burnley 01/11/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Fulham 01/11/23 19:45 Man United v Newcastle United 01/11/23 20:15 (Live on Sky Sports)

What is the latest team news for Everton and Burnley ahead of their clash?

Everton will be hopeful that they don’t have any fresh injury concerns ahead of this game against Burnley.

It is likely going to be an opportunity for Dyche to rotate his squad and give some of the fringe players a chance to play.

One player who is back in contention is Ashley Young, as he served his one-match ban against West Ham on Sunday. While fellow defender Seamus Coleman may have a part to play, as he’s returned to full team training after his knee injury.

Midfielders Andre Gomes and Dele Ali seem set to miss this game, as they are both recovering from their injuries and still remain a bit away from training.

Like Dyche, Vincent Kompany will see this as a chance to give valuable minutes to some members of his squad.

The Belgian will be able to call upon defender Conor Roberts, as he’s now served his one-match ban against Bournemouth.

The Clarets were without Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, and Michael Obafemi for the game against the Cherries, and it is unclear if any of these will be available for this EFL Cup tie.

But it is expected that players such as Jack Cork, Jay Rodriquez, Nathan Redmond, and Sander Berge will all be pushing for a start.

Is Everton v Burnley on TV or Live Stream?

The game hasn’t been picked to be live on television, but it will be available on your local radio station.

While it may be available on the official Carabao Cup website, where you can pay to watch the game on a stream. If not, key moments will be shown on Gillette Soccer Special, with Carabao Cup highlights on ITV4 on Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m.

Are there tickets available for Everton v Burnley?

As this is a clash between two Premier League teams, it may come as no surprise to learn that Everton have sold all their tickets for this game, as officially stated on their website.

While for the visitors, they have also sold out their allocation for this Carabao Cup game. They were given 2,976 tickets, and they have confirmed on their website that all tickets have been sold.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What time does Everton v Burnley kick-off?

As mentioned, this game is being played on Wednesday night and the match will kick-off at 19:45 p.m.