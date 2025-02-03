West Bromwich Albion and Everton have reportedly agreed a £10 million deal for the transfer of Tom Fellows, who may now hope to complete his anticipated switch to Goodison Park in time for this evening's 11pm deadline.

According to a recent report from The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his exclusive Patreon service - the two clubs have come to an eight-figure agreement which would likely see Fellows depart The Hawthorns before the day is up, dependent on key conditions.

However, contrasting reports have emerged and, at this stage, it remains very much in the balance whether Fellows will still be an Albion player come tomorrow.

It hasn't been an ideal window for Albion supporters, with first-choice goalkeeper Alex Palmer set to complete a £5 million move to Ipswich Town. However, West Brom are closing in on the signing of Randers FC attacker Tammer Bany, who is poised to arrive in the West Midlands for a sum of £3 million, as per reports.

Contrasting reports emerge on West Brom's Tom Fellows amid potential Everton, £10m transfer switch

Nixon's report describes how the deal currently hinges on the winger agreeing personal terms and completing a medical at Everton before the deadline passes tonight. In any case, it is difficult to call just where this potential saga will end up.

However, a local Midlands report from journalist Lewis Cox suggests that no such deal has been agreed, although it stops short of completely ruling out a transfer as the deadline edges closer.

Cox's update mentioned the price tag mentioned by Nixon, meaning there could be conflicting reports relating to just how much Albion may be collecting for Fellows' signature, as opposed to the departure itself. Only time will tell though, of course.

Akin to the aforementioned Palmer, any sale for Fellows, who is also an academy product, will be declared as full profit, helping with meeting Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

The 21-year-old hotshot is currently under contract with Albion until 2027, handing Tony Mowbray's side a degree of bargaining power when it comes to negotiating a fee with potential buyers.

Tom Fellows' 2024/25 form for West Bromwich Albion

Though it is not yet completely clear whether Fellows will be staying put or heading out of the exit door, what remains in little doubt is the ability and promise displayed by the pacey attacker this term - which is exactly why he has seemingly earned interest.

Fellows enjoyed a breakthrough under Carlos Corberan during the second-half of the previous campaign and has established himself as a key performer this term, contributing two goals and a league-high 10 assists from 30 appearances.

Renowned for his direct running and crossing ability, Fellows has been a crucial outlet in this Albion side, so often supplying the creative service to talismanic striker Josh Maja.

Tom Fellows' 24/25 Championship stats for West Bromwich Albion via FotMob, as of February 3 Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 10 xA 4.90 Chances created 40 Successful crosses 27 Successful dribbles 33 Touches in opposition box 99

It would undoubtedly be a huge blow to lose a player of his quality and importance mid-season, and especially now with such little time to source a replacement. Albion's aspirations of sealing a second successive finish inside the top-six could well be dictated by how this one plays out in the coming hours.