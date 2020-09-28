Everton turn attention to Championship centre-back

Everton have reportedly identified Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey as a potential transfer target as they look to bolster their options at the back.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have made a fantastic start to the season and are top of the Premier League with a 100% record after three games.

But with the transfer window set to close next month, it appears they’re not done with their summer business just yet.

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Everton have been keen to recruit a new centre-back in the current window and with a potential loan move for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori looking unlikely their eyes have turned elsewhere.

The report claims that Godfrey is among the possibilities they’re considering.

It seems the Toffees aren’t the only side to have identified the defender as a potential with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Tottenham, and Stade Rennais linked with a move this summer.

When fit, the 22-year-old was a mainstay in Norwich’s backline last season and has played every minute in the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign so far.

With the Canaries suffering relegation from the Premier League last term, Godfrey looks to be one of a number of players that could be on the move before the transfer window closes.

The Verdict

The 22-year-old looks a bright prospect and proved that he was not out of place in the Premier League with his performances last season.

A number of clubs have been touted with an interest and it appears Everton are now eyeing him up.

It would be a major blow for the Canaries to lose the defender but he would surely be keen to return to the top flight and with three years left on his current deal (plus a one-year option) they would likely be able to demand a significant fee for him should a move materialise.