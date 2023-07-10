Everton do have an interest in Leeds United’s Rodrigo and Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton, but their financial issues mean they have to be ‘creative’ this summer.

Will Everton sign Rodrigo from Leeds this summer?

Of the two potential deals, this would seem to be the more straightforward one, as the Whites are expected to let Rodrigo leave this summer.

The Spanish international was one of few to emerge with any credit as Leeds were relegated to the Championship, as he scored 13 goals in 31 appearances, and played through the pain barrier towards the end of the campaign.

With the 32-year-old a high earner at Elland Road, a summer move has always been a possibility, and the Daily Mail has confirmed that he is a player Everton are monitoring, but there has been no breakthrough.

It’s unclear what sort of fee Leeds would want for Rodrigo, who has entered the final year of his contract, but Everton are not going to be in a position to splash out.

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke knows that he will have a busy month ahead of their Championship opener against Cardiff on August 6, as he looks to build a side that is capable of winning promotion next season.

The German will be aware that departures are necessary if he wants to strengthen the group, and it has been said that RB Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen is interesting the club.

Everton in talks to sign Adam Wharton from Blackburn

The Daily Mail also revealed that the Toffees want to sign Adam Wharton from Blackburn, although this potential deal is proving a lot more complicated, as he would command a bigger fee.

The 19-year-old has just enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign at Ewood Park, impressing with his composure and quality in the middle of the park. So, it’s no surprise clubs in the Premier League are taking note, and the report states that Everton are admirers.

However, their cash problems mean they were interested in sending players to Rovers as part of any agreement.

“Everton need to be creative in the market which led to them discussing a swap involving Ellis Simms, now at Coventry, and Tom Cannon for Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton a few weeks back.”

As stated, with Simms now at Coventry, that’s off the table, but the money brought in from his sale, which could reach £8m, will allow more flexibility for Everton in the market.

Cannon has also been linked with a move away, with Sunderland, Luton and Preston all keen on the striker, who starred on loan with North End in the previous campaign, where he scored eight goals in 20 games.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has made it clear that he wants attacking reinforcements in the window, but Cannon is clearly going to have plenty of options, and there’s no indication that he’s a target for Rovers.

Newcastle are another club who are thought to be interested in Wharton, and it’s claimed that the Championship side won’t be willing to sell for less than £15m.