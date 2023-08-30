Highlights Everton are looking to add a new winger to their attacking options, with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Luis Sinisterra being potential targets.

The relationship between Everton and Southampton is strained after their failed attempt to sign Che Adams.

Everton's pursuit of Sulemana or Sinisterra may be hindered by financial constraints and the uncertainty surrounding Demarai Gray's potential move away from the club.

Everton are reportedly still keen on adding a new winger to their attacking options after securing the signing of Beto from Udinese.

According to Football Transfers, Sean Dyche is eyeing Kamaldeen Sulemana and Luis Sinsterra as possible targets.

However, the relationship between Everton and Southampton is said to be fractious after the club’s attempts to sign Che Adams unsettled the player.

Adams was closing in on a move to Goodison Park after a £15 million bid was accepted by the Saints earlier this window.

But Everton turned their attention instead to Beto, who has completed a deal worth a reported £25.75 million from the Serie A side.

Everton transfer latest

Everton were expecting to receive a figure for the sale of Demarai Gray, which could have helped fund a move for either Sinisterra or Sulemana.

However, Gray’s proposed move away from Merseyside has halted and it is unclear if the deal will be finalised.

This could put a pause on their pursuit of either Sulemana or Sinisterra, with time running out on a decision being made.

It is understood that Everton may have to prioritise loan deals or the use of installments in any proposed transfer deals in the closing stages of this window.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton or Leeds United would sanction a loan move for either of these players, with any deals needing to be completed by 11pm on Friday night.

Sulmeana has yet to feature for Russell Martin’s side so far this season, with speculation surrounding the future of the winger.

The 21-year-old only signed for Southampton last January but could yet depart before the end of this summer’s window.

Meanwhile, Sinisterra has featured twice in Leeds’ league campaign so far this season, contributing one goal in the process.

How has the start of the season gone for Everton?

Dyche’s side are bottom of the Premier League, having earned zero points from their opening three games.

The Toffees are one of four sides with no wins or draws in the top flight, alongside the newly promoted trio of Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.

Everton will be keen to add some extra firepower to their ranks before the window closes on Friday night.

The Merseyside club have failed to score in any of their opening three league games this campaign, highlighting a clear issue in attack.

Next up for Dyche’s side is a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if Sulemana or Sinisterra will be in their squad by then.

Would Sinisterra or Sulemana be a good signing for Everton?

The future of Gray does throw up a slight issue for Everton, in that they could be left with a bloated squad if they sign someone without offloading him.

But Sinisterra and Sulemana would both probably be an upgrade on Gray.

It looks unlikely that they could complete a deal given their financial position, but Sinisterra would surely be the preferred option for the team.

The Colombian has shown his quality and could be an important figure in their battle against relegation this season if they could sign him.