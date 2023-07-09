Everton tried to prevent Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres' move to Sporting Lisbon by trying to negotiate a swap deal for him, according to TEAMtalk.

Coventry recently announced the permanent signing of Ellis Simms - and this is a signing the Sky Blues have been able to afford because of the imminent sale of Gyokeres - who looks set to depart for a deal in the region of £20.5m.

The Toffees had been admirers of Gyokeres and that comes as no surprise considering they have looked at the EFL market in recent years, with Dwight McNeil joining from then-Championship side Burnley last summer.

Everton's forward department

It also comes as no shock because Dyche's side are in need of more quality and depth up top, with Simms and Moise Kean both departing on a permanent basis.

Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay could be assets in the Premier League, there have been rumours about his future and Football Insider reported back in March that he was going to be made available for a move away this summer.

With this, Tom Cannon could become an especially important first-teamer at Goodison Park, but his future is uncertain too with Sunderland, Luton Town and Preston North End all being linked with a move for him.

Thankfully for the Merseyside outfit, Cannon has two years left on his contract but it remains to be seen whether he's desperate to push for a move away to guarantee himself regular first-team football. If he tries to force a move, that could put the Toffees in a difficult situation.

Is Viktor Gyokeres making the right move?

TEAMtalk believes Gyokeres only had eyes on a move to Sporting Lisbon and you can understand why that's the case - because the Sweden international may have already been deep into negotiations with the Portuguese outfit at that point.

But even if he wasn't, you could still understand this move because Sporting will always be competing at the top end of their league and that won't be the case for the Toffees unfortunately.

In fact, they could easily go down next season if they aren't careful and Gyokeres could have easily ended up back in the Championship for the 2024/25 season if he had made the switch to Goodison Park.

Coventry, meanwhile, could have won promotion to the top flight and that would have left the 24-year-old regretting the move to Merseyside, so he's probably made the right choice by moving to Sporting.

Although the opportunity to play in the English top flight would have been an exciting one for the forward, there's still plenty of time for him to play in that league considering he's only 24 and will only improve further.

Playing for Sporting should give him the opportunity to play in European competitions - and that should give him the platform to shine.

That's another reason why he may have preferred a move to Sporting over some other clubs who also held an interest in him and were keen to take him away from the CBS Arena.