The 2024 summer transfer window was a busy one for West Brom, with plenty of players both joining and leaving the club.

There were 11 new first-team additions, while just as many senior players would also depart The Hawthorns.

Perhaps one of their most important pieces of business though, was keeping hold of a player who was already at the club, in the form of Tom Fellows.

After enjoying a breakthrough campaign with the Baggies during the 2023/24 season, there was plenty of interest in the winger while the window was open.

Newly-promoted Premier League sides Southampton and Ipswich Town were both said to have made attempts to sign Fellows, who would ultimately remain at West Brom.

That has paid off for Carlos Corberan's side, with the 21-year-old proving vital to the Baggies showing signs of mounting another push for promotion from the Championship.

However, that does also mean that it looks as though the Midlands club will have to deal with yet more interest in the winger, come the January transfer window.

Everton keen on West Brom man

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are now also keen on a move for Fellows once the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The Toffees have apparently been scouting the West Brom winger in recent times, and they will no doubt have been impressed with what they have seen.

Sean Dyche's side are said to be keen to bring in some fresh legs upfront, amid the belief that the 21-year-old may be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, it could be argued that another Championship club who will be taking an interest in Everton's links with the West Brom man, are Leeds United.

Jack Harrison's future at Leeds United may still need deciding

Back in the summer of 2023, Jack Harrison left Elland Road, to join Everton on a season-long loan deal.

Having helped keep the Toffees in the Premier League last season, the 27-year-old then returned to Merseyside for another year-long loan spell this summer.

However, these links with Fellows, may raise the question about whether Everton will look to extend Harrison's stay at the Goodison Park, beyond the current campaign.

The Leeds loanee has spent the vast majority of his time with Dyche's side playing on the right-wing, which is of course, the position that Fellows operates in for West Brom.

As a result, the Toffees may not see the need to extend Harrison's own stay with the club beyond this season if they do get the Baggies man.

While Fellows' contract with West Brom runs until the summer of 2027, Harrison still has a deal with Leeds that is not set to expire until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

So in both situations, the two Championship clubs are in a position to demand a big fee for these players in the near future.

Given the financial problems Everton have been through recently - which still hang over the club - they may not want to spend too much on signing two players to fill the same role.

Considering Harrison has never fully fired for the Toffees, and that at six years his junior Fellows is a longer-term option, it may be the Leeds man they could choose to move on from.

Jack Harrison record for Everton (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 35 4 3 2024/25 11 0 0 As of 28th October 2024

In turn, that may have an impact on the plans of those at Elland Road come the summer, given they may have been hoping for another deal for Harrison with Everton to boost their transfer budget.

Indeed, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Dan James already on the books, Leeds do have their own options out wide contracted beyond the end of this season.

As well as that, if Harrison was to return, his salary would be added back onto the wage bill at Elland Road too, which could impact what they are able to offer potential signings as well.

With all that in mind, it does therefore seem as though Leeds have plenty of reason to be interested in Everton's transfer links with Tom Fellows over the course of the next couple of months.