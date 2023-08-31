The Tom Wagner revolution at Birmingham City has gotten off to a great start, with the Blues currently unbeaten in Championship action after four matches.

City have won three times and drew once so far in the league in what is somewhat of a new-look side, with exciting additions such as Ethan Laird, Lee Buchanan, Siriki Dembele and the permanent returns of Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik giving a real feel-good factor among the terraces at St Andrew's.

One player who hasn't been seen as much in the early stages of the season though is youngster George Hall, who had his fair share of injury misfortune over the course of pre-season and is now going to be sidelined again with hamstring troubles.

The 19-year-old featured regularly under John Eustace last season, both from the start of matches and also off the bench, racking up 30 Championship appearances in the 2022-23 campaign and scoring twice.

There have been prying eyes from the Premier League though on Hall's performances, with Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham United all scouting the teenager, according to Alan Nixon and other reports.

What is the latest on George Hall's Birmingham future?

With less than 12 months to go on Hall's current Birmingham contract, there have been fears that the youngster may be cashed in on this summer despite the Wagner revolution.

City are still almost on the limits of the EFL's Profit and Sustainability rulings so they need to be smart with their player trading, and Hall is one of the individuals at the club that could be seen as saleable.

However, it now looks like the Blues are going to end up fending off top flight interest in the teenager this summer.

That is because according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Hall is poised to sign a fresh, extended contract at St Andrew's where he will commit his short-term future to his boyhood club.

Much like last season, Hall is expected to get plenty of minutes under the tutilege of Eustace and there is every chance he could develop into a Premier League player with the Midlands outfit.

How important is it for Birmingham to get George Hall tied down?

Having already lost Jobe Bellingham this summer, it was imperative for Birmingham to have their other young starlets, such as Hall and Jordan James, under contract for the future.

There was a real danger that Hall could have left at the end of the season, and in that case the club would have received minimal compensation for his services.

However, Hall is showing loyalty to a club that he joined as a young child and when it comes to his chances of playing first-team football, it's the right move.

If he signed for a Premier League club, even for one in the lower reaches like Everton, it's more-than likely that Hall would be playing under-21's football for a while before potentially being given a chance within the senior setup.

When fully-fit, Hall should get plenty of game-time at St Andrew's this season, and there's every chance that he could develop into a multi-million pound player.