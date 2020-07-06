Everton told to swoop for Leeds star in money-saving transfer

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has told Everton to save some money and go for Ben White over John Stones in the summer transfer window.

Everton are approaching their first summer transfer window with Carlo Ancelotti in charge and will be hoping that he is going to attract some top signings to help them climb the Premier League table.

Certainly, they have the potential to do so with a manager such as the Italian in charge, and Mills feels as though the Toffees would benefit if they went for Ben White as a defensive recruit, over a return for Manchester City defender John Stones.

He said:

“He is on big money. Who is going to be prepared to pay that? He’s not in good form. There are better defenders out there for less money.

“He may cost you £35million. Would you rather take him or take Ben White from Brighton for £20million and a lot less wages. I know where I would be going with that one.”

The Verdict

White has had an excellent season for the Whites this year in the Sky Bet Championship and if Leeds are promoted they are going to want to try and keep him.

However, some big clubs with big money are also going to be keen on trying to sign him and so we could see a bit of a bidding war ensue.

Mills evidently feels as though Everton should be taking a look at him over Stones, too, so it just remains to be seen if they manage to get him in.