Everton told to move to secure deal for 23-year-old Championship midfielder

Former Everton striker Marcus Bent says that the Toffees should look to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this summer.

Following the Blades relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Berge has been the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Sheffield United are that Berge will only leave this summer, if the £35million release clause in his contract is triggered, amid interest from the likes of Arsenal, Napoli, and Atalanta.

Now though, it seems Bent believes that Everton ought to be lining up a move for the 23-year-old as well.

Speaking about Berge and Sheffield United, Bent – who played for both Everton and the Blades during his career – told Transfer Tavern: “I watched Sheffield United against Liverpool two seasons ago and they were absolutely brilliant. They played great football.

“I was a little bit distraught and upset that they went down and the season was so disappointing. A lot of the players, fans and people I have spoken to have said the same thing.

“Berge is their record signing and selling him would be a kick in the gut but they have been relegated.

“Everton would take that sort of player because he is hardworking, fast and got good knowledge of the game. It would be a good signing for Everton but a loss for Sheffield United.”

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Berge’s current contract with Sheffield United, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Since joining Sheffield United back in 2019, the Norwegian international has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, scoring twice.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from an Everton point of view.

Berge has still never really got the chance to prove himself in the Premier League, although admittedly, fitness issues during his time with Sheffield United have not helped that.

As a result, that asking price that Everton would seemingly have to pay may be a bit off-putting for them, given it is likely to take a significant chunk out of their budget for this summer.

However, that interest from elsewhere does suggest that this could be something of a coup for Everton if they pull it off, meaning it may still be worth looking into for the Toffees.