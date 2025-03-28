Premier League outfit Everton have reportedly made the signing of key Burnley defender Maxime Esteve a priority ahead of the summer transfer window, amid interest in his services from fellow top-flight side West Ham.

Frenchman Esteve first joined the Clarets on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier in January 2024, and played 16 times in the Premier League upon his arrival last season, with some impressive performances despite their dismal form as a team which led to relegation.

The 22-year-old's loan move was confirmed as a permanent switch to Turf Moor in May, for a reported €15m, and his clear ability from last term meant he was predicted to be one of the best central defenders in the Championship this season.

He has lived up to that billing so far, with some stellar performances at centre-back to help his side boast one of the best defensive records in second-tier and English football history. Interest in his services has understandably been widespread, and the Toffees are seemingly looking to snap him up ahead of their move to the new Everton Stadium next season.

Everton seeking Maxime Esteve summer capture amid Jarrad Branthwaite interest

Esteve has been a mainstay at the heart of the Clarets' backline this season, and has missed just 93 minutes of Championship football as yet, with 38 league appearances to help Scott Parker's side into third place and an automatic promotion push as it stands. He even scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win at Cardiff City earlier this month.

While Burnley have largely flattered to deceive in the final third on their return to the second-tier, their defensive numbers have been far-and-away the best in the league, and the Frenchman has played a key role in them conceding just 11 goals in the Championship up to now, with the Clarets also keeping the most clean-sheets so far, with 27.

Maxime Esteve's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 38 Goals 1 Clean sheets 27 Pass completion % 90.3% Carries per 90 46.96 Ball recoveries per 90 3.67 Fouls committed per 90 0.49

It is no surprise that Everton have been linked with a move for his services, especially given boss David Moyes' preference for tall, strong centre-backs that can play short and long passes with ease. Transfer reporter Alan Nixon was the first to report their interest in the Frenchman last month.

French outlet Foot Mercato have provided an update on their chase for the 22-year-old, and their new report states that Esteve's signature has now been made a priority by the Toffees to replace the likely outgoing Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been linked with respective moves to Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen how much any potential suitor would have to shell out to sign Esteve in the summer, but a move likely depends on the Clarets' league status, with an exit almost inevitable if they cannot seal promotion this season.

Everton will have strong competition to sign Esteve this summer

The Frenchman may be playing at a lower level this term compared to last, but his role in Burnley's stellar form will have alerted even more clubs to his talents and possible availability in the coming transfer window, after he was heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor over the summer and in January, despite only joining the club on a permanent deal in May, Premier League side West Ham's interest was first reported by L'Équipe just after last season had finished, as it was claimed that they had opened talks over a potential move.

Wolves were soon linked with a move for Esteve, as Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Molineux club had asked for conditions around a possible deal, yet those reports were soon claimed to be wide of the mark, and no offer was tabled.

With transfer interest looking to be over into the final week of the window, Bundesliga side Hoffenheim reportedly submitted a late loan-to-buy bid for the 22-year-old, but once again, nothing came of the interest, and he remained in East Lancashire as the deadline ticked by.

Italian giants AC Milan have since been linked with his services ahead of the summer, following a brilliant first-half of the Championship campaign, while Tottenham Hotspur reportedly submitted a £20m bid to prise him from Turf Moor late in the January window, but had their advances rejected with Burnley believed to be holding out for closer to £30m.

He has clearly been a key player for Scott Parker this season, while also penning a new long-term deal with the Clarets in November to commit his future at the club until 2029.

Burnley will be very thankful that he has stuck around to help them in their aim to return to the top flight this term, but he could well depart this summer if they are unable to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.