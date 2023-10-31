One of the big transfer stories of the summer window revolved around Leeds United, where talented teenager Wilfried Gnonto angled for a move away from Elland Road.

Gnonto had seen many of his team-mates - mainly high earners - move on to other clubs due to the Whites' relegation to the Championship, leaving Daniel Farke with a much-changed squad when the window eventually closed on September 1.

It could have been much worse for the German though had he lost Gnonto too, but with the pint-sized Italian forward not being one of Leeds' top paid players, there was a real 'not for sale' stance coming from the Elland Road boardroom.

That is something that was stuck to, despite the best efforts of Everton to bring the versatile attacker to Goodison Park, and there was even a moment in August where Gnonto refused to play for Leeds - not only against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup but also against Birmingham City in a Championship fixture.

The dust did eventually settle and Gnonto apologised for his actions - after he ended up handing in a transfer request following a £25 million rejected bid from Everton - and after that he was re-integrated back into the first-team, with a move to the Toffees dead in the water.

Everton however have clearly not been put off by not only Gnonto's actions, but Leeds' stance on keeping the 19-year-old at all costs, as a report from TEAMtalk claims that Sean Dyche's side are set to revisit their interest when the January transfer window comes around at the start of 2024.

There is also interest from Gnonto's native Italy though, with Serie A giants Lazio and Roma both keen on his services, and it is thought, per the report, that he is interested in a move back to his home land.

How has Wilfried Gnonto performed in 2023-24?

Many expected Gnonto to have a massive impact in the Championship as he showed his flashes of brilliance in the Premier League for Leeds, but it hasn't exactly gone his own way so far.

Gnonto started the first match of the season against Cardiff, but then his absence from the squad started due to Everton's interest, and after two league games away he finally returned to action in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town in late August.

Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United League Stats, As Of October 31, 2023 (via WhoScored) Appearances Goals Assists Shots Per Game Key Passes Per Game Dribbles Per Game 2022-23 24 2 4 0.9 0.9 0.9 2023-24 8 1 1 1.4 0.6 1.6

The 13-cap Italy international scored his one and only goal this season so far against the Tractor Boys, with his following three appearances seeing zero goal contributions - although he did come off early against Hull with an ankle injury.

Missing four matches with that issue, Gnonto has returned since the international break but has started in just one of Leeds' three matches, with the likes of Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Jaidon Anthony's presence meaning more need for squad rotation by Farke.

Do Everton need Wilfried Gnonto?

A winger perhaps isn't the most important need for the Toffees right now considering they have both Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison starting, with Arnaut Danjuma as back-up.

There is also youngster Lewis Dobbin that can be called upon as well, but with Harrison and Danjuma only being on loan, there may be a need next season for another winger to arrive.

Gnonto though would be an expensive investment and it would be a surprise if Everton are able to afford that right now, especially with uncertainty over their current takeover situation.

There isn't any doubt that Gnonto would add pace and dynamism to their attack, but whether they need to spend how much money it would take to get him out of West Yorkshire is another matter.