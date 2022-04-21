Everton tipped to reignite interest in Derby figure should struggles continue

Everton have been tipped to reignite their interest in Derby County manager Wayne Rooney this summer should they finish the season poorly under Frank Lampard.

Rooney has made it no secret that he turned down an interview to stay at Pride Park when his former club came calling following the departure of Rafa Benitez.

They opted for Frank Lampard as the Spaniard’s replacement but there has not been the change in fortunes that they may have been hoping for – with the Toffees winning just three of their 11 Premier League games under the 43-year-old.

If Everton are to avoid relegation this season it looks set to be by a very narrow margin and, speaking on Touchline Talk, journalist Dean Jones has suggested that could see them reignite their interest in Rooney.

He explained: “I think unless he’s going to be given investment, unless this takeover happens and he is promised this, this, and this, and Rooney is like ‘OK, I can definitely get up’ then he’ll consider leaving.

“One of the situations that could open up I guess is Everton. We’ll see what happens with Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

“The season hasn’t panned out in the way they thought it would in terms of a bounce-back effect from Lampard going in at Everton.

“I think personally that there is a possibility they part ways in the summer, even if they stay up.

“We’ll have to wait and see if that happens but if it did, for example, then they have to go and get Wayne Rooney and that’s the way I would be looking at that.

“I’ve got a feeling they’ve got a clause where they can walk away from Lampard at the end of the season and if that’s the case, then Wayne Rooney could be ideal to build that club.

“To look at what his biggest strengths have been at Derby – the unity that he’s brought to that club, the fans and the players.

“The way that he’s going out and speaking to fans in car parks, the way he’s acting on the touchline, the way he’s getting the best out of certain individuals.

“Everton are crying out for somebody like that so if Frank Lampard doesn’t have a very good end to the season, part of me does wonder if they’re tempted to knock on the door and say ‘Wayne are you interested at all? We might, we might have a job here’.”

Prospective new Derby owner Chris Kirchner has suggested that Rooney will stay on despite the relegation to League One while the former England captain has indicated he is keen to take the Rams back up to the Championship.

The Verdict

Despite Derby’s relegation being confirmed earlier this week, Rooney’s stock is high right now after nearly leading them to what would have been a miraculous escape from relegation.

He’s indicated he would be keen to stay put if the right things are in place but there is still a fair way to go to ensuring they are, which does leave the door open to a potential departure.

Should Everton decide that things haven’t worked out and aren’t moving in the right direction under Lampard, Rooney would seem to be an obvious replacement.

The impact he has had at Derby – both on and off the pitch – has been hugely impressive and is just the sort of thing that is needed at Goodison Park.

Multiple things will have to fall into place for it to happen but you certainly wouldn’t rule it out, particularly as he’s said in the past that he would like to manage Everton in the future.

