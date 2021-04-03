Everton targeting transfer swoop for Birmingham City man

Birmingham City youngster Amari Miller has emerged as a potential transfer target for Everton, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Miller is yet to make his senior debut for Birmingham, but has previously trained with the club’s first-team, and has impressed with his performances for the Blues in the FA Youth Cup.

However, the 18-year-old’s future at St Andrew’s is now apparently up in the air as Birmingham look to overhaul their academy setup, and it seems as though that is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest report, Everton are now monitoring the situation around the teenager, as they consider a potential move to bring him to Goodison Park in the not too distant future.

Indeed, it is thought that Birmingham would not stand Miller’s way either, were an offer for the attacker to come through from the Toffees.

Miller may not be the only young player on the move from Birmingham either, with the Championship club also said to be willing to let defender Rico Browne leave this summer, amid rumoured interest from elsewhere.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a rather strange situation that Birmingham are fashioning for themselves here.

It appears as though the fact Miller could be on his way out of the club, is at least partly down to the restructure of things at academy level at St Andrew’s.

However, if the likes of Miller are wanted by clubs such as Everton, then you have to wonder why Birmingham are ready to let those players, who clearly must have a great deal of potential, go so easily.

As a result, it feels as though it will be interesting to see how this plays out at Birmingham, with regards to both the short and long term effects it could have at the club.