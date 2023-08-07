Highlights Leicester City's Patson Daka is attracting Premier League interest.

As per reports, Everton and boss Sean Dyche are keen on adding Daka to their frontline this summer.

Daka has three years remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, it has no doubt been a long summer for Leicester City and their supporters.

Thankfully, though, the new EFL season has now arrived, with the Foxes able to get off to a winning start to life back in the Championship with a win over Coventry City on Sunday afternoon.

It was no easy win over the Sky Blues, either, with Coventry having taken a 1-0 lead during the match, only for two goals from Kieran Dewsbury-Hall to win Leicester all three points.

In the aftermath of the match, news has broken surrounding one of the players who was an unused substitute during the clash, though.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

That player is Patson Daka, who is the subject of Premier League transfer interest, according to reports emerging on Monday.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Everton are keen on the Leicester City striker, with Toffees boss Sean Dyche keen to add pace to his side.

Nixon reports that Dyche is hopeful Leicester will be willing to sell Daka, too, given his 'hit and miss' time in England so far.

Furthermore, Nixon's report claims Dyche hopes to get the deal done at a 'reasonable cost', although no specific fee is mentioned.

Who is Patson Daka?

For those not familiar with Patson Daka, he is a 24-year-old Zambian striker currently on the books at Leicester City, although this has obviously not always been the case.

Daka's career started in Zambia, for example, and it was not until a loan move to Austrian side FC Liefering, RB Salzburg's second side, in 2017, that he made the move to Europe.

Following that loan move, Daka was sold from Zambian side Kafue Celtic to RB Salzburg, and he went on to enjoy a very fruitful four-year spell with the Austrian side.

In 125 Red Bull Salzburg appearances, for example, Daka scored 68 times and registered 27 assists.

That form earned him a move to Leicester in 2021, as touched upon above.

However, for the Foxes, Daka has not been quite as prolific.

So far, he has made 74 appearances for Leicester City, scoring 15 goals in those matches.

How long does Patson Daka have left on his Leicester City contract?

With Patson Daka having joined Leicester City in 2021, the forward signed a long-term deal at the King Power Stadium.

Of course, we are now two seasons into that deal, and entering a third, meaning that Daka has just three years remaining on his current Leicester City contract.

Indeed, as per Transfermarkt, his current contract expires in the summer of 2026.

How much will Patson Daka cost Everton?

It is unclear at this stage just how much Patson Daka would cost Everton this summer.

What we do know, though, is that Leiceser forked out a significant fee for Daka in 2021.

Indeed, reports suggest the Foxes paid £23 million to RB Salzburg for his services in 2021.

It will certainly be interesting to see what sort of fee Leicester City demand if indeed they are willing to allow Daka to depart this summer.