Everton have retained their interest in Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye ahead of the summer transfer window, according to this morning's update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The same reporter has revealed that some Italian clubs are also keeping tabs on the Senegal international ahead of a potential summer approach, with the player not likely to be short of interest during the next transfer window.

Ndiaye will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal back in 2021 - and is yet to sign fresh terms to extend his stay at Bramall Lane.

This is despite the fact United are on the verge of sealing promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, with the 23-year-old likely to be keen to test himself at the highest level.

Everton's previous interest

The Toffees were reported to be interested in him during the January transfer window, with the Merseyside outfit desperately in need of more firepower at that point.

Having lost Richarlison to league rivals Tottenham Hotspur, they would have been tipped to go down considering they struggled even with the Brazilian at their disposal.

And in a potentially desperate attempt to recruit an attacking player before the window shut, a £25m bid (plus add-ons) was believed to have been submitted for Ndiaye.

However, this offer wasn't accepted by United, who were seemingly desperate to keep their first-team squad together after being unable to make any additions during the winter due to their transfer embargo.

The forward's price tag may now be lowered because of his contract situation - but with interest emerging from Europe - Sean Dyche's side could find it extremely difficult to recruit him.

Should Everton look to seal a deal for him?

The Merseyside club will need to seal their survival before making a move for him because there's little chance of him staying in the second tier beyond this season, especially if his current team are promoted.

If they do stay up though, you could understand why they would want to go for a player of Ndiaye's calibre because he has been a prolific scorer for United this term.

Recording 14 goals and nine assists in 48 competitive appearances, with one of his goals coming against Tottenham Hotspur, he has proved that he is ready to take the step up to the top level.

And with his age in mind, he will only get better so this move could be very rewarding for Dyche's side if they did decide to make a move for him.

What stance should the player take though? It's a difficult question to answer because Everton have looked like a crisis club in recent times - but Dyche is a very capable manager.

If United are promoted though, it would probably be worth staying at Bramall Lane because he knows he will start every week under Paul Heckingbottom.