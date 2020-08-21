Everton tabling lucrative offer to Championship-bound star

Watford man Abdoulaye Doucoure is receiving a lucrative offer from Everton, as the Toffees look to lure the player back into the Premier League.

The Hornets have, of course, been relegated back into the Championship after a disappointing 2019/20, with Doucoure looking like one of those high-profile names set to leave Vicarage Road.

There’s significant interest in the Watford man from Everton, with the Merseyside club looking to offer the midfielder a lucrative contract to lure him north.

A report from Football Insider is claiming that a £120k-a-week deal is coming in from Everton, which would make Doucoure one of the highest paid players at the club if he signs.

The 27-year-old midfielder has made over 100 appearances during his four years with Watford and was almost ever-present for the side last season in the Premier League.

Doucoure made 37 appearances last season in the top-flight, scoring four goals and registering two assists for the Hornets.

The only game he missed was due to a suspension following five cautions, with the midfielder eventually reaching nine yellow cards by the time the season came to an end.

The Verdict

Doucoure is a top player and he’s not going to be kicking around in the Championship with Watford.

You’ve only got to consider the reported offer on the table from Everton, which wouldn’t be there if he wasn’t deemed good enough for the Premier League.

Of course, Watford will demand top money for the player, but his exit will come and given Everton’s offer, Goodison might well be his destination.

