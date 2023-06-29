Everton striker Ellis Simms would be open to returning to Sunderland this summer if the Toffees decide to cash in on him, a report from the Sunderland Echo has claimed.

The 22-year-old was a huge success at the Stadium of Light during his spell there, joining last summer on a season-long loan deal and thriving during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Recording seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances for the Black Cats, he was an integral player for the Championship club before he was recalled by Sean Dyche's side in January.

At the time, the Merseyside outfit had a shortage of forward options and with the club wanting to send Tom Cannon out on loan, Simms' services were required.

However, he wasn't able to make a huge impact and with that in mind, his future at Goodison Park is currently uncertain.

How long does Ellis Simms have left on his Everton contract?

Simms only has one year left on his deal - and with this - it would be difficult to see him being loaned out again without signing a new deal.

Football Insider believes he could be on his way out of the club though, with Everton boss Dyche reportedly open to the possibility of selling him.

The Black Cats will face competition for the 22-year-old if they pursue a deal for the forward though, with Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City just three of the other sides linked with him.

Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Swansea are also keen - and the former's interest doesn't come as a shock considering they need a replacement for Cameron Archer.

Should Ellis Simms be open to a Sunderland return?

With Ross Stewart's injury in mind, Simms could potentially have the chance to be a regular starter during the early stages of next season and could potentially retain his place if he does well.

Ideally, he needs to be starting every week but it remains to be seen whether he will get that opportunity to shine with Stewart returning from his injury at some point and Tony Mowbray operating with a 4-2-3-1 system.

Although there's a chance that the Black Cats could play two up top next season with Amad Diallo gone, it would be difficult to see Mowbray changing his system too much considering the success it brought him last term.

A return to the Stadium of Light would be good for Simms because he thrived there last season - but he needs to seek reassurances regarding the game time that will be on offer for him.

He may have plenty of options on the table this summer - and he will need to keep his options open to ensure he picks the right move for himself if he is sold.