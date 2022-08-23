Everton step up interest in Blackburn Rovers man in response to Chelsea transfer links

Everton are pursuing a potential deal for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

The Chile international has been the subject of plenty of interest over the course of the summer transfer window, following his excellent campaign for Rovers last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing attacker Anthony Gordon from Everton this week, for a fee worth up to £60million, which could open the door to a move for Brereton-Diaz.

According to this latest update, with Everton looking for ways to spend that windfall from a potential sale of Gordon, the club have now made an official enquiry to Blackburn over the signing of Brereton-Diaz.

It is thought that a fee of £15million would be enough to secure the services of the 23-year-old, who would jump at the chance of a move to the Premier League, if a deal between clubs can be agreed.

While Leeds are also said to be keen on the attacker, it is thought they would need to move a player on before they could move for him.

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly continuing to watch developments, while there is apparently also the possibility of Sevilla coming in with a bid for the 23-year-old.

There is just a year remaining on Brereton-Diaz’s contract at Ewood Park, meaning this could be Blackburn’s last chance to receive a fee for his services.

The Verdict

This is a move that looks as though it could make a fair amount of sense for those involved.

Everton are already badly in need of attacking reinforcements, and that need will only be enhanced if Gordon does indeed make his move to Chelsea.

Brereton-Diaz is someone who could fill that attacking void, particularly given his attacking versatility, and the funds Everton could be set to receive for Gordon, mean this could be an affordable deal for them.

Blackburn could also benefit from the funds here as they look to finish the transfer window strongly after a disappointing summer in the market so far, meaning this could be one that gets done quickly, if a fee can be agreed.