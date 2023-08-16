Highlights Everton are not pursuing a move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy despite initial reports linking him to the club.

McCarthy may find interest from Luton Town or Crystal Palace as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Southampton are willing to let McCarthy leave on a free transfer to reduce their wage bill and his departure would not significantly impact the team.

Everton are not currently targeting a move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club are not pursuing a move for the 33-year-old.

It was initially reported that the Saints shot-stopper was on the Everton transfer target shortlist.

But McCarthy will now not be joining the Toffees, who will turn their attention elsewhere for the remainder of the current summer window.

McCarthy has started the new campaign as second-choice at St. Mary’s, behind Gavin Bazunu in the pecking order.

Who is interested in Alex McCarthy?

Luton Town were also linked with a potential move for the goalkeeper, with the Hatters looking to bolster their options between the sticks.

Rob Edwards’ side have already added Thomas Kaminski to their ranks and are closing in on a move for Tim Krul.

But the deal for the Dutchman may have proven the more suitable terms, with the Premier League side understood to have moved on from the interest in McCarthy.

Crystal Palace have also been mentioned as a possible next destination for the Englishman, with the Eagles looking to add some depth to their goalkeeping options.

Southampton are willing to let the veteran keeper depart St. Mary’s on a free transfer this summer as they look to get his £50,000-a-week wages off the books.

Joe Lumley is also at the south coast club and is capable of offering cover to Bazunu if McCarthy does leave the club.

The 33-year-old has been with Southampton since 2016, making over 100 appearances for the Saints in that time.

He joined from Palace, so could make his return to Selhurst Park if an agreement can be reached before the 1 September transfer deadline.

How has the summer transfer window gone for Southampton so far?

Southampton have a busy summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Russell Martin has taken the reins of the first team squad with the ambition of leading the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, the Saints have lost big-name players like James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento, with Roméo Lavia also set for the exit door.

Shea Charles and Ryan Manning have arrived as fresh faces, with further business still possible over the coming weeks.

Southampton have earned four points from their opening two league fixtures, winning against Sheffield Wednesday and drawing 4-4 with Norwich.

Next up for the Saints is a clash with Plymouth Argyle on 19 August.

Should Southampton let Alex McCarthy go this summer?

Considering his wages, getting rid of McCarthy seems a sensible transfer strategy.

Bazunu deserves to be the first-choice, with some of the criticism he receives being harsh.

Lumley is also a dependable second-choice option that will keep Bazunu on his toes, with the 28-year-old having plenty of Championship experience in his career so far.

Southampton have seen a lot of upheaval in their squad this summer, but losing McCarthy would not make much of an impact on the team.

Freeing up some funds through losing his wages off the books would also be smart business, so the lack of a transfer fee shouldn’t be too big of an issue.