Everton stance over potential move for Watford player becomes clear

Everton are not interested in signing Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis during the summer transfer window, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The Toffees are on the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this summer, after Richarlison – a player they signed from Watford – joined Tottenham earlier this month.

Dennis meanwhile, impressed in the Premier League for the Hornets last season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 33 league games, despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Can you get 25/25 on this Watford managers quiz?

1 of 25 In what year was Graham Taylor first appointed as Watford boss? 1975 1976 1977 1978

Recent reports have suggested that Everton were set to target Dennis as a potential replacement for Richarlison, although it now seems that may not be the case.

According to this latest update, Everton have decided that they will not be prioritising a move for the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Dennis looks as though he could be on his way out of Vicarage Road this summer, having not joined the club on their pre-season tour of Austria.

The likes of West Ham and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the forward, who still has four years remaining on his contract with Watford.

The Verdict

This does feel like a slightly surprising decision for Everton to take over their interest in Dennis.

With Richarlison having departed, there is no doubt the club will have to add to their attacking options this summer, and they could have done that with the Watford man.

Indeed, given the impact he made in a struggling Premier League side last season, you do feel as though he could have been a useful asset for Frank Lampard’s side going forward.

Given the fee they received for Richarlison, this could have also been an affordable for Everton, so you imagine they will have to have some solid alternative targets to the Watford forward lined up for this window.