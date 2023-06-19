Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres enjoyed a fantastic campaign last time out in the Championship and is subsequently attracting interest from the Premier League and across Europe.

The 25-year-old netted 21 times in the second tier last time out, with only Chuba Akpom outscoring the Swedish international who also impressed on the international stage.

Not only did Gyokeres emerge as an important source of goals, but his all-around forward play made him a nightmare for defences across the Championship, proving to be above the level for much of the campaign.

What is the latest on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres' situation this summer transfer window?

During the latter stages of last season, it emerged in a report from 90min.com that Premier League clubs Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City, all had eyes on the prolific front man.

The fact that Leeds and Leicester suffered relegation has effectively ruled the pair out of this particular race, whilst a report from the Daily Mail late last month suggested that Brentford were showing "the most conviction" in their attempts to land the signing of the Swede.

A recent report from TEAMtalk has suggested that Portuguese giants Sporting CP are growing increasingly confident that they can secure a move for the 25-year-old, which is despite there being gaps in the valuations that both clubs hold.

The latest update, that comes from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, is that Gyokeres is eager to wait for approaches from the Premier League, before making a decision about what the next best step for his career will be.

Are Everton still pushing for a move for Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres?

With Gyokeres set to wait for potential Premier League approaches before making a decision on what comes next, this opens up the situation once more for Everton, who have held a long-standing interest.

According to the aforementioned report from O Jogo, the Toffees will put forward a proposal for the exciting striker this week, as it remains to be seen if any of the other Premier League teams who have an interest make a similar move.

Gyokeres has a contract at the CBS Arena that is set to expire next summer, however, the level of competition for the prolific Championship striker means that it is unlikely that a cut-price deal will be agreed.

According to a report from The Guardian, Toffees boss Sean Dyche wants to sign two new strikers this summer.