Tom Fellows has enjoyed a stellar season at West Bromwich Albion and could be heading to the Premier League with Everton keeping tabs on him.

The 21-year-old has built upon what was a promising 2023-24 and really asserted himself in the Baggies squad, starting 30 of their 39 Championship fixtures so far.

Unsurprisingly, this has earned him interest from the tier above and the Toffees are tracking Fellows ahead of a potential summer move.

Football Insider understands that Everton's current head coach, David Moyes, is keen to build a young core of British players, and Fellows would fit perfectly into this strategy as a full-fledged England Under-21 international.

The update adds that Fellows is still a ‘key target’, and there is a feeling he will depart Albion if they don’t win promotion.

With this in mind, Football League World have identified two things the £6k-a-week man could bring to Merseyside.

Tom Fellows can be a creative influence for Everton

The big positive around a potential move for Everton is the creative influence Fellows could bring to Moyes' side.

This season he has registered the joint most assists in the Championship with Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz (11) and looks a constant threat off the right-hand side with his deliveries.

In total, he has created a total of 44 chances, averaging 1.65 per game, while also delivering 1.13 successful crosses per 90 minutes at an accuracy of 30.3%. A superb passer of the ball, he boasts an impressive pass completion rate of 87.6%, placing him among the top five percent of wingers in the second tier.

Tom Fellows 2024-25 Appearances 38 Goals 2 Assists 11 Chances Created 44 Successful Crosses 30 Cross Accuracy 30.3%

For Everton, he would be a big asset, as the Toffees often rely heavily on crosses to their towering strikers from wide areas.

Fellows is well-equipped to meet that demand, and with Moyes also having the option of Dwight McNeil on the left flank, the 21-year-old could help provide a more balanced and dynamic attacking approach.

Fellows will bring a youthful outlook for Moyes

As alluded to earlier, it seems that Moyes is looking to build a youthful core of British players and Fellows is an ideal kickstarter for this project.

The Toffees' current squad is somewhat ageing, with Everton currently employing the third-oldest average starting XI.

This needs to be reduced and bringing in the 21-year-old could secure their future on the right-hand side for a long time. Currently, they only have Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on loan, so bringing in wide players is expected to be one of the priorities for the Merseyside club.

Given his rapid development at West Brom and proven effectiveness in the Championship, Fellows has the potential to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. Albeit, he still has refinements to make in his game in terms of decision-making in the final third and his finishing.

But for the youngster, there are few better destinations than Everton. Not only would he be playing under one of Britain’s most experienced managers in David Moyes, but he would also have the opportunity to be part of an exciting new chapter in the club’s history.

With Everton set to leave Goodison Park for Bramley-Moore Dock this summer, the move signals the dawn of a new era. Fellows could play a key role in shaping that future, making it an enticing prospect for any ambitious young player in the second tier.