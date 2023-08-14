Everton are interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy this summer.

That's according to a report from TalkSport's Live Transfer Blog (14/08, 13:31), who say the Toffees are keen to bring in the 33-year-old to boost their options between the posts.

What is McCarthy's situation at Southampton?

McCarthy joined Southampton back in the summer of 2016, when he arrived from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee, after just a single season at Selhurst Park.

Since then, the goalkeeper has made 139 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, with his form even earning him a senior international cap for England back in 2018.

However, McCarthy has found himself down the pecking order at Southampton recently, with Gavin Bazunu becoming the club's number one between the posts following his move from Manchester City back in the summer of 2022.

Indeed, McCarthy's only appearance for Southampton so far this season, came in a 3-1 defeat away to League Two side Gillingham in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

As a result, it seems there is now the possibility of a move elsewhere for the goalkeeper before the window closes, with this latest update claiming that Everton are keen to sign the 33-year-old.

Could Everton sign McCarthy from Southampton?

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on McCarthy's contract with Southampton, securing his future on the south coast until the end of the 2024/25.

Despite that meaning they would be in a strong position to negotiate a fee for the sale of the 33-year-old, it is claimed that the Saints are willing to let McCarthy leave the club for free this summer.

If he was to move to Goodison Park this summer, McCarthy would apparently be used as cover for Everton's current long-term number one, Jordan Pickford.

Joao Virginia, who has only ever made one Premier League appearance, was named on the bench for Everton behind Pickford as they began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Merseyside club may not be alone with their interest in bringing McCarthy back to the Premier League this summer.

It was recently reported by journalist Alan Nixon that Crystal Palace are looking at McCarthy as a potential replacement for Vicente Guaita, who is apparently keen to leave Selhurst Park.

Do Southampton have enough cover to let McCarthy go?

As well as Bazunu, Southampton do have other options between the posts should McCarthy leave.

Earlier this month, the Saints announced the signing of Joe Lumley on a one-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Middlesbrough, although he is yet to make his debut for the club, with McCarthy named ahead of the 28-year-old on the bench at the weekend.

How is Southampton's season going?

While that cup clash with Gillingham ended in disappointment, there have been more reasons for Southampton fans to be encouraged in the league under new boss Russell Martin.

After a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend, the Saints played out a thrilling 4-4 draw Norwich City on Saturday, leaving them with four points from their first two games.

That means they currently sit sixth in the early Championship standings, ahead of a trip to Home Park to face newly promoted Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.