Sheffield Wednesday are not intending on wrapping up a busy summer transfer window just yet and are believed to have set their sights upon Everton's Mason Holgate in what would come as a shock deadline day switch.

Their interest in the Toffees defender comes courtesy of a report from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, and he could emerge as the latest incoming at Hillsborough.

Danny Rohl has brought the likes of Jamal Lowe, Shea Charles and Nathaniel Chalobah to the club alongside a number of overseas recruits. The popular German boss has also secured returns for two of last season's loan heroes in James Beadle and Ike Ugbo, with the latter joining on a permanent deal after scoring the goals to keep Wednesday in the Championship.

But Rohl will be eager to push the Owls further up the division this time around, where they have made a reasonable start to proceedings by completing a 4-0 rout over Plymouth Argyle on the opening day before falling to defeat in two tough encounters against Sunderland and Leeds United. A trip to Millwall awaits tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday will hope to have Holgate in their ranks to face the Lions.

Sheffield Wednesday's shock transfer interest in Everton's Mason Holgate

Talbot's reveal notes that Wednesday are simply "looking" at a deal for Holgate, which indicates that any potential move could be some way from completion just yet.

However, it does not indicate whether the Championship side have an interest in acquiring Holgate on a permanent or temporary basis, with the player having spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign away from Everton.

Holgate spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Southampton before penning temporary terms at bitter Steel City rivals Sheffield United in January.

Mason Holgate's 23/24 season Club Appearances Starts Southampton (loan) 7 6 Sheffield United 10 9

Despite having made more than 100 appearances on Merseyside, Holgate appears poised to leave Sean Dyche's side in the near future and could complete a return to the Championship with Wednesday.

It was reported earlier today by Football Insider that Holgate's proposed permanent move to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon fell through, which may have opened the door for Wednesday while offering some indication as to the terms they would be willing to negotiate.

Everton's Mason Holgate needs to get his career back on track

Holgate had previously been a Premier League regular but now finds himself surplus to requirements at a struggling side in Everton, having struggled to force his way into Russell Martin's plans on loan at Southampton last season.

It represents a real fall from grace for the versatile defender although he still has time on his side to revive his career at the age of 27, so finding a permanent home at some stage today appears the best course of action.

If Wednesday can provide assurances of regular game time then it could prove to be a deal that benefits all parties.