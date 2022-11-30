Everton set to take action to beat Sheffield United, Leeds and others in race for rising star

Everton are reportedly set to make an approach for Aberdeen 15-year-old Lewis Pirie as they look to beat the likes of Brighton, Fulham, Sheffield United, and Leeds United to his signature.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has urged Pirie not to leave Pittodrie amid growing interest from a host of English teams.

Pirie, who has found the net 33 times at age-group level for club and country this season, can sign a professional deal at Aberdeen when he turns 16 in January but may well be tempted by the interest from south of the border.

The Blades are the only Championship side to have been touted with an interest in the Press and Journal‘s report but Premier League clubs Brighton, Everton, Fulham, and Leeds are all said to be keen.

The report claims that the Toffees are expected to make an approach soon after a recent glowing report from their scouts but it remains to seen whether the rest of the teams in the chase, Sheffield United included, will follow suit.

The Verdict

It seems the Blades are one of the sides in pursuit of Pirie and his goalscoring record this season, 33 for club and country at age-group level, indicates just why.

The report claims that Aberdeen club chiefs are desperate to get the Scotland U16 international to sign a professional deal when he’s eligible in January but Everton look to be set to make a move to tempt him away.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Sheffield United do the same as they look to stay in the race for the 15-year-old.

Doing so could be a smart bit of business from the Blades as Lewis Pirie may well be a name to look out for in years to come.