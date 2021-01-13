Everton set to strike agreement with EFL side for defender’s exit

Blackburn Rovers look set to pick up Jarrad Branthwaite as their first signing of the January transfer window.

Lancashire Live report how the Everton youngster is expected to arrive at Ewood Park to bolster Tony Mowbray’s depleted options at centre-back.

Branthwaite was signed by the Premier League side from Carlisle earlier in his career, with the defender involved in-and-around the first-team at Goodison Park.

The 18-year-old has been involved in four matchday squads in the Premier League this season, but has failed to add to the four previous league appearances he’s made for the Toffees.

A move to Ewood Park opens the door for Branthwaite to gain more senior experience, with Blackburn’s defensive options so pushed that Mowbray has been forced to lean on makeshift selections; Bradley Johnson has played at centre-back, whilst Barry Douglas has been moved across to right-back.

Branthwaite, if all goes smoothly with this transfer, will link up with a Blackburn side sitting 11th in the Championship table.

They are currently five points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Blackburn and Branthwaite.

Mowbray needs some depth in at centre-back and he’s getting his hands on a young player that’s got heaps of potential.

For Branthwaite, he’s joining a side looking up in the Championship, but without loads of pressure on them at the top end of the table.

That should be a good environment for him to thrive in.

