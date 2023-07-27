Highlights Everton are prioritisng the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho after failing to secure alternative targets like Moussa Dembele and El Bilal Touré.

Iheanacho's future at Leicester City is uncertain, with relegation to the Championship raising doubts about his stay at the club.

Leicester City should consider cashing in on Iheanacho, as he has never fully lived up to his potential and selling him would provide funds to improve the squad.

Everton are set to step up their interest in signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City.

According to Ignazio Genuardi, the Toffees are set to prioritise the signing of the Nigerian following the failure to secure any of their alternative targets.

The Premier League side looked at signing Moussa Dembele and El Bilal Touré, but were unable to make a satisfying enough offer to get either move over the line.

This means that Sean Dyche’s side are now going to turn their attention to Iheanacho, who is facing an uncertain future at the King Power Stadium.

Relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over whether the forward will remain at the club beyond this summer.

Does Kelechi Iheanacho have a future at Leicester City?

Iheanacho initially signed to Leicester from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £25 million in the summer of 2017.

But it has been claimed that Everton are interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, with Leicester slapping a £10 to 15 million asking price on his future.

Iheanacho has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, which has left Leicester in a precarious negotiating position.

Unless a renewal is agreed, the Championship side risk losing him on a free in 2024 if they don’t cash-in now or in January.

This has opened the door for him to depart this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

How big of a blow would it be for Leicester City to lose Kelechi Iheanacho?

Iheanacho has been an important member of the squad since signing from Man City six years ago.

The striker has bagged 30 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League during his time in Leicestershire.

He has helped the team earn consecutive top five finishes in the top flight table, as well as playing a crucial role in the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

However, he made just 11 starts in the league last season as he fell down the pecking order of the first team squad.

Leicester’s attacking options have been depleted this summer following the departures of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been left without two of their key players from the last few campaigns, with both earning big-money moves back to the Premier League.

Further business is expected from Leicester between now and the 1 September deadline in a few weeks, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Iheanacho.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Kelechi Iheanacho?

The forward has been an impressive figure at times for the club, but has never quite lived up to the potential he possessed as a youngster at Man City.

He always played second fiddle to Jamie Vardy at the Foxes, only sometimes managing to overshadow the star striker.

Cashing-in on him makes the most sense for Leicester now given the length left on his contract.

If they can earn up to £10 million for the 26-year-old then that would represent good business for the club, especially considering their need to raise funds in order to have money to spend improving the squad.