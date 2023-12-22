Highlights Championship leaders Leicester City have been linked with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill ahead of January.

Brownhill's contract at Turf Moor expires in 2024.

A number of Premier League sides have also been linked with the player, with Everton the latest top-flight side to join the race which already includes the likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Everton are the latest Premier League side to enter the race to sign Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

That is according to a report from FootballTransfers, who report that the Toffees are set to target the 28-year-old during the January transfer window.

Everton join Leicester and Wolves in Josh Brownhill race

The above report comes after Championship side Leicester City, and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Brownhill ahead of the winter window opening next month.

According to The Mirror, Enzo Maresca's Foxes are keen on landing the hard-working star, but face tough competition.

The Mirror report claims that Wolves boss Gary O'Neill has been a fan of Brownhill since he was in charge at Bournemouth, whilst Crystal Palace are also keen to add Brownhill to their ranks.

Josh Brownhill's Burnley situation

It is quite surprising to see Brownhill linked away from Burnley given that he has featured so often for the Clarets this season.

After playing an important role in the club's promotion, Brownhill has played 16 times in the Premier League so far this season, captaining the side on many of those occasions.

Josh Brownhill's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches Goals Assists 2013-2016 Preston North End 64 6 3 2016 Barnsley (Loan) 26 3 2 2016-2020 Bristol City 161 17 12 2020-present Burnley 149 13 15 Stats correct as of 22/12/23

Where things get interesting, though, is the 28-year-old's current contract situation.

Brownhill is only contracted at Turf Moor until the summer of 2024, meaning that he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another team in January.

Brownhill would aid Leicester City's promotion bid

Of course, were Leicester City able to somehow beat off strong competition and land Brownhill in January, it would be a huge boost to their promotion chances.

Mind you, so far, the club are not doing a bad job of things as it is.

At present, Enzo Maresca's side sit top of the Championship, and have been one of two standout sides in the division, along with Ipswich Town.

As you can see from the table above, the Foxes hold a huge points advantage over Leeds in third, so automatic promotion is very much a possibility if they can keep up their current form.

Brownhill would be a brilliant addition to an already strong side then, both on the pitch and off it, having scored seven and assisted eight as Burnley won a return to the top-flight last campaign.

It will be interesting to monitor Brownhill's situation as January gets closer.