Everton set to rival Fulham with late move for Blackburn Rovers star

Everton have turned to Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz in their search for a striker.

That is according to journalist Alan Myers, who reports that the Toffees have made a late attempt to try and beat Fulham to the Chilean international’s signing.

Although, Myers states that at this point, no formal bid has been made because discussions between the two clubs have revealed that they are still a way apart in their respective valuations of the 23-year-old.

Myers claims that Rovers would want between £15-20 million at this stage of the window to even consider selling their star man.

This latest update comes after Fulham have seen two bids for Ben Brereton-Diaz rejected in the last couple of days, the latest of which was reported by David Ornstein just a few hours ago.

Myers claims that Everton have only had a distant interest in the Chilean international until now, with Frank Lampard’s side instead preferring to pursue those with Premier League or top-flight experience.

However, with just hours remaining in the window, it appears their stance has shifted.

Ben Brereton-Diaz has one year remaining on his contract at Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

On the one hand this is great news for Blackburn Rovers.

With two clubs in for Brereton-Diaz in the final hours of the window, there could be somewhat of a bidding war, and it may be that the club’s valuation of the Chilean international is met.

However, losing the 23-year-old and not being able to get in a replacement at this stage is a very real possibility, which obviously harms them on the pitch.

Although it would be painful in footballing terms, though, if the club can recoup a significant eight figure fee for the forward, it may be in their best interests financially to sell given that he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in just a few months.