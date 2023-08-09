Highlights Leeds United has lost several first-team players due to their relegation to the Championship, but they have made signings to replace them.

Wilfried Gnonto, a winger for Leeds, has attracted interest from Everton, who are looking to revisit a move for him.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has stated that the focus is on incoming signings and that they are not considering any more departures, suggesting that Everton may need to seek alternative options for improving their attack.

Leeds United’s relegation to the Championship has meant several of their players have attracted transfer interest over this transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit have already lost several first-team players, but Daniel Farke has done his best to replace them, with the club already bringing in Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram.

They are also said to be close on deals for Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon and Norwich City defender Max Aarons, a player with whom Farke is well acquainted.

But it seems that while they may be close to a couple of new additions, Leeds may still find themselves in a position where they lose another key first teamer.

Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with a possible exit, and while it went quiet, interest has re-emerged from Premier League side Everton.

Everton had been in talks about signing the player before, but now according to Football Transfers, the Toffees are looking to revisit a move for the winger.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto’s situation at Leeds United?

The Italian only joined the club last summer from FC Zurich, and in his first season, Gnonto played 31 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

But as with many Leeds players, the 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Gnonto signed a five-year deal when he joined the club, meaning he still has four years left to run on his current contract. Therefore, Leeds is under no timescale to sell the player, but given they can’t offer him Premier League football, his future is in doubt.

Everton’s interest in Wilfried Gnonto

It was revealed earlier this month by TEAMtalk, that Gnonto wasn’t interested in a move to Everton.

The Toffees have reportedly already seen a bid worth £15 million rejected by Leeds for the winger and it then it was claimed the 19-year-old wasn’t interested in joining Sean Dyche’s team anyway.

However, according to Football Transfers, after all ready laying the groundwork for a deal, Everton are ready to go back in for Gnonto, with personal terms considered not an issue.

The Premier League side are said to be keen on adding to their forward line between now and the 1st of September, and Gnonto, who can operate as a wide player or a false nine, is on their list.

Gnonto started Leeds’ first game of the season against Cardiff City as he was tasked with leading the line as the club didn’t have a recognised striker available.

What has Daniel Farke said about Wilfried Gnonto’s future at Leeds United?

After the game against Cardiff, Farke insisted that the club’s focus was on incoming signings and that they were not considering any more departures.

Therefore, if Everton do want to improve their attack with Gnonto, they may have to look at alternative options.

Farke told Leeds Live: “Yes, we need them all.

“Now it's important to strengthen the squad more or less in all areas. So my topic is not to speak about possible outgoings, it's more like what we'd like to speak about some incomings.”