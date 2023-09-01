Highlights Everton remains in talks with Leeds United over signing Wilfried Gnonto despite previous bid being rejected. Deadline approaching. (146 characters)

Gnonto's future at Leeds United uncertain, but he has reintegrated back into the team after transfer request. Everton still interested. (145 characters)

Leeds should hold firm on Gnonto as it's too late in the transfer window to find a replacement. He could be key to promotion. (137 characters)

Everton remain in talks with Leeds United over a potential deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Sky Sports (09.25), the Premier League side have not yet given up on their hopes of signing the winger.

The future of Gnonto has been uncertain throughout the summer, with everything seemingly coming to a head during August.

Everton had attempted to sign the 19-year-old, making a bid worth £25 million for the Leeds forward.

This led to Gnonto making himself unavailable for selection, missing games against Birmingham City and West Brom.

However, it was reported that the Toffees had walked away from the deal which led to Gnonto’s reintegration back into Daniel Farke’s side.

What is the latest news surrounding Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton were reportedly considering a deal worth close to £30 million for Gnonto, but were given no indication that the player was for sale and so backed away from negotiations.

However, with the transfer deadline now fast approaching, Everton are now considering one final attempt to sign the player this window.

Sean Dyche has identified the youngster as one of his primary targets for the top flight club this summer.

Leeds’ stance remains clear, the player is not considered for sale, but Everton may look to test their resolve before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Everton completed the signing of Udinese forward Beto in a deal worth a reported £25.75 million, but Dyche is still not content with his forward options for this season.

The Merseyside club are yet to score in the Premier League so far this season, losing all three of their opening games, highlighting their need to improve their attacking options.

Does Wifried Gnonto have a future at Leeds United?

Gnonto handed in a transfer request earlier this summer, which led to him training away from the first team squad alongside Luis Sinisterra.

But in the weeks since, the Italian has been brought back into the fold.

Gnonto featured in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town last weekend, as well as the penalty shootout loss to Salford City midweek.

It was expected that he will remain at Elland Road beyond this evening, but now everything is up in the air once again amid Everton’s interest.

In all likelihood, Gnonto will still be a Leeds player for this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but there could yet be another twist to this tale before 11pm.

Leeds have just five points from a possible 12, sitting 13th in the Championship table.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Wilfried Gnonto?

It is far too late in the transfer window for Leeds to consider any deal from Everton, unless they can truly make an offer that can’t be turned down.

A figure in the region of £30 million might have been enough to convince the Whites a couple of weeks ago, but there is simply no time left to find a replacement so that kind of money wouldn’t be worth anything to Leeds.

Gnonto could be key to gaining promotion this season, which is worth a lot more than £30 million.

Leeds should hold firm if Everton do come in with another offer.