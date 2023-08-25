Highlights Everton's poor start to the season has put them in a familiar position at the bottom three, and there are already predictions of their relegation and their manager's potential sacking.

The club's issues go beyond just the coach and players, as injuries and a weaker squad have further exposed their struggles. The loss of key players and lack of activity in the transfer market could worsen their situation.

Everton's opponents are financially stable and strengthening, adding to the pressure on the team and management. The demanding fans have already shown their disappointment, with some leaving before fulltime in a recent loss. Improvement is desperately needed.

The last two seasons must have been the toughest for Everton supporters. They can’t seem to catch a break, as this season has also started on a wrong footing and the Toffees will have to do something drastic to restore fan confidence. At the close of last season, Everton survived with a win on the last day. Manager Sean Dyche wasn’t all celebratory even as his players jubilated. Rightly so; he saw nothing to celebrate about surviving relegation. That has been the case for Everton in the last two seasons, only saved by late surges in the seasons. Two matches into this season, Everton are occupying a position they’ve become accustomed to; the bottom three.

They have suffered two losses in as many matches and the danger signs are all over Goodison Park. Everton were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Fulham on the opening day, but the 4-0 to Aston Villa was just deserved as they were outsmarted all though. There are all types of bets already on Everton, a good number predicting their relegation and their manager leading the league's sack race.

Face value

After changing coaches, players and board members, it is becoming evident that Everton’s issues transcend what is seen at face value. Following their poor start, Everton will really struggle to get in the right step. One of their top players, Demarai Gray has lost faith in the system at Goodison Park and is willing to try a new experience in the moneyed Saudi Arabia league. It is expected he will make this move soon, leaving the Toffees further exposed. Injuries have also not spared Sean Dyche’s side, and with a squad already weaker than he had last season, this will not go down well. In their loss to Aston Villa, Everton lost two key men. Dominic Calvert Lewin left in the first half with a swollen face and early in the second half Alex Iwobi followed with a hamstring injury. With Seamus Coleman still out, Everton could be forced to dedicate more finances to the transfer market. Tough times indeed.

Transfer market

The club hasn’t been very active in the market. Only Ashley Young has come on a permanent but loanee Arnaut Danjuma has so far picked up well. Young is headed to retirement, and agreeing to join Everton shows just how desperate the club was. To put it in perspective, he made his debut at Watford when his current manager was a player there. Young brings leadership and experience but Everton need more youthful energy than what he offers. Everton’s situation will be worsened by the fact that their opponents are relatively stable financially and are strengthening. That combined with the fact that they have a group of the most demanding fans will not ease the pressure on the players and management. Scenes of fans leaving before fulltime in the loss to Aston Villa were heartbreaking and one can only hope for things to improve.