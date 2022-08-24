Everton reportedly make official approach for Blackburn Rovers forward

Everton’s move for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz could be getting closer, with the Toffees making an official approach for the Chile international as they look set to make an offer, reports Alan Nixon.

Having scored 22 times in the Championship last season and twice already to kick off the 2022-23 season, Brereton Diaz is a man in-demand in the Premier League and overseas in the final week of the transfer window.

Only one club – OGC Nice of France – have made a cash bid up to now, but that was turned down by the Rovers hierarchy, with it falling well below their asking price for the 23-year-old.

Premier League teams are now at the table though, including Frank Lampard’s side, who are very keen to bring the Stoke-on-Trent-born Chilean to Goodison Park, although they could face strong competition from the likes of Leeds United, with Nixon reporting that the Venkys believe other clubs will come in with bids before the September 1 transfer deadline.

However, Everton are Brereton Diaz’s number one choice now, according to the report, and they will now have to meet Blackburn’s £15 million asking price.

The Verdict

It looks as though Brereton Diaz is finally going to get a Premier League switch after his good form last season, and it makes total sense for Blackburn to cash in now.

Whilst Jon Dahl Tomasson will obviously want to keep the forward, the fact he has less than one year remaining on his contract means that it probably makes sense to try and create an auction before the transfer window closes.

And if Blackburn do get the £15 million fee they are looking for, then some of that can be used for Tomasson to strengthen different areas of his squad that he badly needs to do.

With Everton set to land a big windfall if Anthony Gordon departs to Chelsea, they need to spend some of that on forwards, and Brereton Diaz now deserves to get a chance to see if he can make the step up.