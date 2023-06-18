The first step of Leeds United's summer rebuild has been completed this past week with the appointment of a temporary football advisor in Nicky Hammond - the next step is for a head coach to enter the building.

It'll be all change at Elland Road in the coming weeks and months, especially with 49ers Enterprises set to buy Andrea Radrizzani out of the club, and we could see a very different starting 11 to what was seen in the Premier League when the Championship begins in August.

Two Leeds players who have been gathering interest are attacking pair Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison, with one Premier League club in particular plotting a double raid of United for their services.

Everton 'in talks' for Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison

According to a report from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, Everton have begun talks with United to try and bring both Gnonto and Harrison to Goodison Park.

It is claimed that Harrison has a release clause because of Leeds' relegation to the Championship of £16 million, but there is no such stipulation involved with Gnonto and that United would have to drop their current valuation for Everton to complete a deal.

Regardless, Sean Dyche wants to bolster his options in the final third after staving off the threat of relegation himself on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season and has targeted the Leeds duo as potential additions to his squad.

What are Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison's Leeds United situations?

Gnonto only signed for United back in September, penning a five-year contract at Elland Road after his emergence into the Italian national team at the age of just 18.

Despite only scoring four times for the Whites in 28 outings, Gnonto is attracting interest this summer, no less from his home country with AC Milan, Fiorentina and Juventus all believed to have made initial contacts already according to various sources.

Harrison meanwhile has been at Leeds for five years now, with three of those being on loan from Manchester City.

The winger scored 18 times in his back-to-back-to-back campaigns with the Yorkshire outfit before signing permanently in 2021 for an £11 million fee and he's scored 16 goals since he became a full-time Leeds player.

Having signed a bumper new five-year contract at United in April though, it could cost a pretty penny to get the 26-year-old out of the club, but there's plenty of interest aside from the Toffees with Aston Villa and West Ham United reported to be keen at the end of May.