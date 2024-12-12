Leeds United passed another brutal test on Tuesday evening as they saw off high-flying Middlesbrough to boost their promotion credentials.

Having gone 1-0 up through the ever-willing Wilfried Gnonto, an own goal early in the second half threatened to ruin the Whites' evening. However, a stunning finish from Daniel James and a late goal from Brenden Aaronson ensured the three points stayed at Elland Road.

This took Daniel Farke's side to 41 points and means they have now earned a resounding 28 points from 33 available at home.

However, this good form could see Premier League clubs targeting some of their better talent in January and Gnonto is one player to keep an eye on.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked to a departure in the summer and with The Athletic recently noting Everton's ongoing interest, Whites fans will be concerned about their Italian forward.

Gnonto's August deal should dissuade Everton

The summer was an incredibly hectic period for Farke, who lost two of his best players in the form of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

For much of that period, it seemed that a trio of attacking talent would depart, with Gnonto persistently linked to the Toffees.

Despite all this speculation, no deal came to fruition, as Leeds held firm and emphasized the importance of their number 29, having seen the aforementioned duo depart to Brighton and West Ham respectively.

This was then alleviated by Gnonto signing a brand-new contract on deadline day, which means he now has a deal running all the way until 2028.

However, it seems that Everton have not withdrawn their interest in the winger, with The Athletic revealing that the Toffees are still monitoring Gnonto, with the attacker said to be a ‘long-standing’ target for the club.

While this may be disappointing news for Leeds fans, it should not be a major concern, as his new contract, combined with the club's strong position in the Championship, leaves them firmly in control.

In addition, the Toffees' takeover by the Friedkin Group hasn’t been finalised, so you can't see Sean Dyche's side offering a ridiculous fee.

Gnonto can be the catalyst for Leeds' promotion push

While Dan James was the standout player against Middlesbrough, tormenting Neto Borges, Gnonto has been Farke's most consistent attacking performer this season.

Across his 20 appearances, the Italian has managed nine goal contributions, and it would be no surprise to see him add more over the coming weeks with easier fixtures against the likes of Preston North End, Oxford United and Stoke City.

However, an underrated aspect of his game has been his ability to draw fouls and drive Leeds up the pitch. This season he is averaging 2.76 fouls against him per game and completes 1.78 dribbles per 90 at a success rate of 53.7%.

Willy Gnonto Key Statistics 24-25 Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 5 Fouls Won per90 2.76 Successful Dribbles per90 1.78 Dribble Success Rate 53.7% Chances Created per90 1.72

While Farke will know he can draw more goals out of him and the rest of his team, the 36 they have managed so far is a league-high.

This combined with a strong midfield and defence has to be determined as a recipe for success and this season they may just be the winner of that three-horse race.