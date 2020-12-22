Everton register interest in signing EFL defender previously wanted by West Ham and Crystal Palace

Everton are believed to be keen on a deal to sign Reading defender Omar Richards according to the Daily Mail.

The left-back has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Royals in recent seasons, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 22-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Reading this season, and has been Veljko Paunovic’s first choice left-back this term.

He’s played a key role in their strong start to this year’s campaign as well, with the Berkshire-based side currently sat eighth in the Championship table.

It’s no coincidence that their slight slump in form has come when Richards has been ruled out of action through injury, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see him return to action in the near future.

Richards is out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, which is likely to see interest heightened in his services heading into the January transfer window.

A move to Goodison Park could be a tempting proposition for the youngster as well, with the Toffees flying high in the Premier League under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton are sat fourth in the Premier League table, and are seemingly keen to add depth to their defensive options, with Lucas Digne sidelined through injury at this moment in time.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have previously been interested in a deal to sign Richards though, so it seems as though it’ll be a real tussle to land his signature.

Reading are set to return to action on Boxing Day, when they take on Luton Town, in a match they’ll fancy their chances of coming away with three points.

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if he pursued a move to Everton.

Richards has been brilliant for Reading this season, and I thoroughly believe that he’ll be playing his football in the Premier League in the next couple of seasons.

But I don’t think a move to Goodison Park would be a wise move for the left-back, as I’m not convinced that he’d be a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

He should stick with the Royals for the time being, and see whether they can win promotion into the Premier League themselves this term.