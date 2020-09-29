Everton readying significant eight-figure bid for Championship ace

Everton are readying a bid of up to £25m for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Toffees have started this season in really good form with them winning three from three in the Premier League and in the top four of the table, just below Leicester City and Liverpool.

A fine start for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, then, with his new signings performing well and it appears as though he is still looking to add further to his side.

Godfrey is being linked with a move that could cost the Blues between £20m and £25m, if it ends up going through, with the defender highly-rated at current club Norwich City.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Everton midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this ex-Everton midfielder? (right) Idrissa Gueye Magaye Gueye Shani Tarashaj Henry Onyekuru

The Verdict

Godfrey is a fine player and one that offers plenty of qualities that you would want from a modern centre-half.

The Canaries will obviously be eager to keep hold of him and are a club that is well placed to bat away big bids with them well-run financially speaking.

Even so, Everton have big clout these days when it comes to spending and also have the draw of playing in the Premier League, building a big project and looking very good indeed this season.

Could that be enough to get the deal done? Time will tell…