Everton are hoping to sign Leeds United’s Rodrigo on a two-year deal, with the forward expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

Everton keen on Leeds United’s Rodrigo

After suffering relegation to the Championship, Leeds know that they will have to sell many players this summer as they adapt to their new financial reality.

Rodrigo is one that was always going to attract attention, with the Spanish international one of the top earners at the club, whilst he impressed for the Whites last season, scoring 13 goals in the Premier League.

And, it has been revealed that the Toffees are keen on offering the player an instant return to the top-flight.

The update states they will be prepared to offer Rodrigo a contract until 2025, although there is competition for his signature from clubs in Saudi Arabia, which means it’s not straightforward for Sean Dyche’s men.

From Leeds’ perspective, the prospect of removing Rodrigo’s wages from their books will appeal, and the journalist states it’s ‘almost certain’ that the 32-year-old will move on before the deadline later this summer.

The forward isn’t the only player that could swap Leeds for Goodison Park this summer, as Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto are thought to be on the radar of Everton, who are desperate for attacking reinforcements after narrowly avoiding relegation last time out.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s going to be a hectic few weeks for Leeds ahead of the new season, as there’s going to be a lot of transfer business done. The new owners will know the importance of reducing the wage bill, and Rodrigo is someone that should leave as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract in Yorkshire. It will be a shame for the fans, who will appreciate his fight and quality last season, but a move is best for all parties right now.

It seems as though Rodrigo is going to have a choice to make on his next move, with Everton offering the possibility of Premier League football, but the Saudi clubs would presumably offer a much better financial package.

So, it’s an interesting one, but Leeds need to move players on to free up space and funds in the squad, so the sooner, the better from their perspective as they look to get going this summer, as the new season really isn't that far away, with the first game against Cardiff on August 6.