Even though Southampton were relegated from the Premier League in truly disappointing fashion at the end of last season, finishing rock bottom, that has not prevented some of their players from generating sizable fees in the transfer market.

The Saints have received big money from the sales of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohammed Salisu, and most recently academy graduate Nathan Tella across the summer, affording Russell Martin the financial flexibility to improve his new squad and construct a side capable of bouncing straight back to the big time.

They still have some valuable players at the club and one of those is Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The winger only arrived back in January from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for a reported club-record £22m fee, but just eight months on, he could well be on the move once again with Everton pushing for a late swoop.

Everton transfer interest in Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana

That is according to Pete O'Rourke's Football Insider report, which states that Everton are trying their hand at a late offer for Sulemana's signature.

It is believed that the Toffees see Sulemana as a replacement for Fulham-bound midfielder Alex Iwobi and have been quoted a £30m figure by Southampton, who will be keen to try and generate a profit on a player that they purchased earlier this year.

The report states that, rather unsurprisingly, Southampton's valuation may be problematic for Everton and you can imagine that any other potential suitors would not be too keen to stump up that outlay amid his struggles in English football but the player himself is still keen to remain in the top-flight.

How has Everton transfer target Kamaldeen Sulemana performed for Southampton?

It has been a mixed bag for the Ghana international on the South Coast to date.

He arrived with plenty of expectation from his time in France and previously in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland, and though there have been plenty of promising signs, it would be hard to say he has truly hit the ground running or made his side's investment worthwhile as things stand.

Sulemana played 18 times during the second half of Southampton's relegation campaign and rounded off the season with two goals, both of which came in the thrilling 4-4 final-day draw with Liverpool.

What should Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana transfer stance be?

In all honesty, it will be hard for Southampton to find a buyer at their asking price or even harvest any form of profit from what they paid in January but that could change at some stage if they keep him around.

Of course, they will need assurances from Sulemana pertaining to his own commitment to giving his all in the Championship, and it feels like that is very much up for debate, but if he is not trying to force through an exit then they could do a lot worse than giving him a go.

Sulemana is exactly the type of player that could prove a star turn in this league owing to his tremendous speed and 1v1 qualities, which would no doubt give plenty of defenders nightmares.

It will be interesting to see how this one pans out as the day goes on.