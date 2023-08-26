Highlights Everton are prepared to make a final bid to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United.

Despite the Toffees' need for attacking firepower, securing Gnonto's signature has proven difficult.

Leeds should remain firm in their valuation of Gnonto and consider including add-ons and a sell-on clause in any potential deal.

Everton are prepared to submit one last offer for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to journalist Rudy Galetti who spoke to Give Me Sport.

This has been a long-running saga, with the player initially refusing to play for the club earlier this month after he and his representatives were told by the Whites that he wouldn't be allowed to leave Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Making himself unavailable for the Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City games, he was then forced to train away from the first-team squad, and it looked set to be a bitter battle between the player and his club.

However, manager Daniel Farke has given the Italian a second chance, integrating him back into the first-team squad, although it's currently unclear when he will return to action.

He still has just under a week to seal a move away from Elland Road, but it's looking less and less likely that he will be able to secure an exit as the clock ticks down to the deadline.

What's the latest on Everton's pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto?

With the Toffees failing so far in their quest to secure a deal for Gnonto, this will be frustrating for them considering they need as much attacking firepower as possible.

The likes of Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma may have arrived but if the Merseyside outfit's displays are anything to go by, they need more and Gnonto could be the ideal man for them.

At 19, he has plenty of room to grow but his age will make him expensive, as well as the fact he still has four years left on his contract at Elland Road.

Despite these barriers to overcome, Sean Dyche's side are prepared to make another offer in their quest to sign the teenager.

That's according to Galetti, who said: "Everton will make a last attempt to increase the offer to convince Leeds.

"But if the bid is rejected again, they will definitely leave negotiations and look for another target as a new offensive player."

What stance should Leeds United take on a new bid for Wilfried Gnonto?

It's a difficult one for Leeds because they aren't in a similar position to Southampton or Leicester City.

They may have cashed in on Tyler Adams - but they haven't generated a huge amount in player sales compared to the likes of the Saints and the Foxes - so they may be in a weaker negotiating position than they would have hoped.

But the fact his deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027 is a positive for them - and will give them the license to demand a huge amount.

Even if their valuation is met, add-ons and a sell-on clause should be included in the deal as well to make this agreement an advantageous one for the Whites.

They shouldn't look to keep him at all costs because every player has their price - but they do need to remain tough in their stance on the 19-year-old - something they probably have the license to do after he rejoined first-team training.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they did manage to keep hold of him considering how late in the window it is.