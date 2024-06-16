Everton are keeping tabs on Hull City's Jacob Greaves as a possible Jarrad Branthwaite replacement, as reported by Barry Cooper of Hull Live.

Branthwaite has been the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United, who have recently reportedly put in a bid of £35 million to sign the defender.

With Everton holding out for £80 million, this bid was deemed as "unacceptable" and profusely rejected by the Goodison Park hierarchy.

However, it is still likely that United will return, and if a more sensible bid was to be proposed, it could see the England international move on.

This would free up space for the Toffees and, in a bid to replace the 21-year-old, Tigers defender Greaves looks to be eyed up by Sean Dyche as a like-for-like replacement.

Jacob Greaves wanted by Everton as Man Utd pursue Jarrad Branthwaite

As stated, Cooper believes the Merseyside club see Greaves as their number one target should Branthwaite leave.

At 23-years-old, Greaves has honed his trade for the Tigers over the past few seasons, and it may prove time for him to make the step-up to Premier League football.

However, Everton's chase of Greaves does not come without risk as the Hull City board would like the defender to remain at the MKM Stadium for one more season.

This seems a distinct possibility with Tim Walter's side targeting promotion back to the Premier League after last season's promising campaign.

For Sean Dyche, it may prove difficult then to sign Greaves, but as Cooper states, Hull wouldn't stand in Greaves' way should he show a desire to play tier-one football.

This was backed up by an interview with Tigers owner Acun Ilicali earlier this month, who said: "I address him from here. Greaves, we need you. You are so good and please be with us, but if his brain and soul are completely with another club, we will not stop him."

Whilst a significant offer would have to arrive with the player's contract running for a further two years up until 2026, this shouldn't be a huge problem for Everton due to the money they will receive for Branthwaite.

Despite Everton keeping a close eye on Greaves, they will have to fight off West Ham and Nottingham Forest, who have both been eyeing the defender as well.

Jacob Greaves would be a massive miss for Hull City

At 23 years of age, not many players would have played almost 200 fixtures of high-quality football like Greaves has. Currently, he is vice-captain of the squad and many see him as the future leader for Hull City.

But, his departure would be devastating for their promotion hopes as the youngster is irreplaceable.

Jacob Greaves Hull City Career - As Per FotMob Age 23 Appearances 177 Minutes 15,493 Goal Contributions 14

Last season he earned a spot in the Championship Team of the Year and his statistics fully back up why he was so brilliant.

For defenders, he ranks in the top ten percent for tackles, duels and aerial duels won, successful passes, touches and chances created.

Albeit in the Championship, these statistics display why he could be such a prominent figure in the division above.

For Hull, they will be desperate for Greaves to remain at the MKM. If he does and Hull achieve promotion, this would likely detract any interest with the club able to offer him first-tier football - but they may be powerless to stop him moving on in the next couple of months.