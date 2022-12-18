Everton “poised” to move for Birmingham City starlet as they prepare to overtake Leeds United in transfer race

Premier League outfit Everton are set to force their way ahead of Leeds United in the race for Birmingham City youngster George Hall, according to this morning’s report from Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old has been heavily involved in John Eustace’s first team this season, making an impressive 18 league appearances and recording one goal and one assist in the process.

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Leeds believed to be interested in luring him away from St Andrew’s when the January transfer window opens, having already poached Amari Miller from the same club last summer.

However, they aren’t alone in their quest to recruit him with Liverpool also believed to be keeping an eye on his situation at this stage with Jurgen Klopp seemingly looking at ones for the future again after recruiting Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

According to the same report from Nixon, Hall could potentially be allowed to leave next month if a “sensible” deal can be struck for him and the Toffees are “poised” to make a move for him.

Frank Lampard’s side haven’t been afraid to look at the EFL market in recent months with Dwight McNeil coming in from Burnley – and could potentially be set to enjoy success in this market again if they can agree a fee with the Midlands side.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see what happens – because Eustace doesn’t want to let go of him and you can understand why – because there are no guarantees that the money will be reinvested.

He would probably prefer to work with him instead, with the 18-year-old, Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James all potentially set to become top players for the Midlands outfit in the coming years.

However, if Hall ends up blocking the pathway of the other two with more senior midfield options available to Eustace too, it may not be the worst idea to cash in on him.

But they should be looking to generate a decent fee for him considering he’s already appeared for Birmingham’s first team on several occasions – and adding a sell-on clause would also be ideal.

If no suitable bids come in for him next month though, it wouldn’t be the end of the world because he will only get better and make valuable contributions on the pitch. It just remains to be seen whether Lampard wants to spend big on someone who may not be a key player for the Merseyside outfit yet.