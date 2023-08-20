Highlights Everton are set to sign Che Adams for around £15m as they prioritize attacking reinforcements, addressing their goal-scoring issues.

Everton to sign Che Adams

It’s no secret that bringing in attacking reinforcements was always going to be the priority for Everton in the window, as they have had trouble scoring goals for some time now.

And, Adams has been on the radar of the Toffees during the current window, with the Premier League side having seen a £12m offer rejected already.

However, discussions have been ongoing between the clubs, and it was revealed by the Telegraph that an agreement is now close.

“Everton are closing in on the £15 million signing of Southampton forward Che Adams. The Scotland international is set to make a swift return to the Premier League with Everton in the final stages of agreeing a fee and payment structure with Southampton.

“Adams has attracted interest from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest since Southampton’s relegation to the Championship but Everton are now increasingly confident of striking a deal.”

Will Southampton miss Che Adams?

There’s no denying this is a blow for Russell Martin, as he has praised the professionalism and attitude of Adams since he came to the club.

His impact is clear to see on the pitch as well, with the striker having scored three goals in three games, which includes late winners against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day and at Plymouth on Saturday.

So, he would have been a big player for Saints had he stayed, and he will need to be replaced, with the south coast side surely in the market for a new number nine now.

Is this a good deal for Southampton?

Having brought in over £125m from the sales of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse, you could argue that Southampton don’t need to cash in on any other players.

But, the situation with Adams was always different as he has just one year left on his contract, so the club were going to have to consider any suitable offers for the attacker.

With that in mind, the £15m seems a good deal for all parties. Everton are bringing in someone who should help the team, and they get another mobile striker who can lead the line, due to the ongoing injury concerns that impact Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Meanwhile, the player gets a return to the Premier League, and Southampton get a decent fee that should enable them to spend big by Championship standards to get a striker in.

Southampton summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a hectic summer for Southampton, as they brought in a new manager and prepared for life back in the Championship.

So, fans were prepared to be patient, and there’s still a lot to do ahead of the deadline, which is on September 1. But, the main thing is Martin is working with a talented squad that appear to have bought into his ideas, and they are in a strong position.